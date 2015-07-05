AMD Radeon R9 Fury X Power And Pump Analysis

Gaming @ 3840x2160 (UHD)

UHD poses much more of a challenge for both graphics cards. Consequently, their power consumption increases significantly. On average, the scoreboard now shows 255W (283W peak in Metro: Last Light) for AMD’s offering and a much more reasonable 220W (233W peak in Metro: Last Light) for Nvidia’s card. The Radeon's power consumption does increase disproportionately, but its performance approaches that of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 980 Ti as well. This means that efficiency takes a big hit. At least the performance is competitive, as can be seen in the benchmark results (chart three).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

All of this means that the GeForce GTX 980 Ti is forcibly held back by GPU Boost and the restrictive 250W power target, but really doesn’t need any more than this to maintain the performance crown by a slight margin. Things are very different for the Radeon R9 Fury X, which occasionally draws up to 350W, even though few games hit the extreme reaches of more than 300W. Overall, there are two different philosophies at work here: GPU Boost’s hard limit versus PowerTune’s more generous allocation.