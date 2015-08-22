Antec VPF Series 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Cooler Master G650M View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The hold-up time doesn't manage to meet the ATX spec's requirements. With such a low-capacity bulk cap, this didn't come as a surprise. In fact, we expected even less hold-up time.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current that this medium-capacity PSU registered is the highest among all PSUs we have tested so far. It's a design flaw and should be fixed immediately.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V (A/V) 5V(A/V) 3.3V(A/V) 5VSB(A/V) PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed(RPM) Fan NoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC (V) 1 3.562A 1.963A 1.949A 0.984A 64.78 77.56 910 30.1 38.89 0.970 12.126V 5.094V 3.384V 5.073V 83.52 41.77 115.1V 2 8.179A 2.948A 2.924A 1.185A 129.75 81.75 910 30.1 40.20 0.987 12.091V 5.079V 3.383V 5.060V 158.71 43.90 115.1V 3 13.185A 3.454A 3.429A 1.384A 194.85 83.71 1000 33.0 41.12 0.993 12.042V 5.068V 3.379V 5.047V 232.76 45.52 115.1V 4 18.202A 3.951A 3.907A 1.585A 259.74 84.44 1350 41.3 41.32 0.995 12.009V 5.058V 3.375V 5.034V 307.61 45.89 115.1V 5 22.882A 4.957A 4.883A 1.789A 324.77 84.51 1650 44.5 41.96 0.997 11.987V 5.045V 3.378V 5.020V 384.31 46.98 115.1V 6 27.569A 5.962A 5.859A 1.994A 389.68 84.21 1840 47.6 43.06 0.997 11.967V 5.031V 3.378V 5.004V 462.75 48.32 115.1V 7 32.259A 6.978A 6.837A 2.199A 454.63 83.62 1960 48.3 43.28 0.998 11.952V 5.017V 3.377V 4.990V 543.72 48.89 115.1V 8 36.963A 7.994A 7.811A 2.410A 519.57 82.89 2470 60 44.07 0.998 11.936V 5.003V 3.379V 4.977V 626.86 49.92 115.1V 9 42.133A 8.511A 8.321A 2.411A 584.60 82.29 2470 60 45.33 0.998 11.916V 4.990V 3.376V 4.970V 710.46 51.53 115.1V 10 47.054A 9.040A 8.801A 3.032A 649.50 81.80 2470 60 45.49 0.999 11.897V 4.980V 3.373V 4.944V 794.01 51.86 115.1V 11 52.625A 9.056A 8.821A 3.034A 714.47 81.00 2470 60 46.17 0.999 11.872V 4.972V 3.367V 4.937V 882.03 52.89 115.1V CL1 0.098A 14.020A 14.005A 0.000A 119.51 74.03 910 30.1 42.48 0.988 12.104V 5.000V 3.443V 5.083V 161.44 47.85 115.1V CL2 53.975A 1.002A 1.003A 1.000A 655.00 82.38 2470 60 46.69 0.999 11.887V 5.038V 3.319V 5.025V 795.11 53.52 115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is average. At 5VSB, it's good for the standards of this rail, while at 3.3V it was nothing less than amazing. In the efficiency section, the PSU achieves lower results than the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements, but we will give it a pass since we conducted our tests at a much higher ambient temperature. As a result, it's natural to measure lower efficiency.

Speaking of high operating temperatures, the VPF650 didn't have a problem delivering its full power continuously at up to 46 °C (114.8 °F), but its cooler was extremely noisy under these conditions. The 120mm fan rotates at full speed once the PSU is seriously stressed, outputting an annoying noise level that reaches 60 dB(A).