Antec VPF Series 650W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

For most of this unit's operation, the efficiency is between 80 and 85 percent. However, as you can see, there is a small region where efficiency exceeds 85 percent. This sweet spot comes with a typical load, around half of the unit's max capacity and with low loads on the minor rails.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Our thermal camera caught increased temperature levels inside the PSU while it was operating under extremely tough conditions (full load with a 46 °C, or 115 °F, ambient temperature).