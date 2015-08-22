Trending

Antec VPF Series 650W PSU Review

Antec's VPF650 is a budget PSU made by Delta Electronics to achieve high-performance-per-dollar. In the US, the VPF units are sold under the EarthWatts Green series.

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For most of this unit's operation, the efficiency is between 80 and 85 percent. However, as you can see, there is a small region where efficiency exceeds 85 percent. This sweet spot comes with a typical load, around half of the unit's max capacity and with low loads on the minor rails. 

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Our thermal camera caught increased temperature levels inside the PSU while it was operating under extremely tough conditions (full load with a 46 °C, or 115 °F, ambient temperature).

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iam2thecrowe 23 August 2015 03:43
    I do like Antec PSU's, their range is very solid. Good write up. Good value PSU.
  • CTurbo 24 August 2015 05:09
    I hope Delta is not going to get out of the consumer psu business completely. They've been one of my go-to oems for years. Top notch reliability.
  • Onus 27 August 2015 21:26
    Antec has been one of my go-to standards for years as well. Though it has been surpassed in efficiency, I may need to put my SG-650 in my will because of its anticipated durability.
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 28 August 2015 14:21
    When the author says "... Delta no longer has an interest in this market..." - what market is he talking about? I seem to recall that quite a few of my Dell servers had Delta OEM PSUs, and I think a number of Dell desktops had custom Delta PSUs as well. So is it only the consumer market that they don't want to supply anymore?
  • iam2thecrowe 29 August 2015 01:30
    16537381 said:
    When the author says "... Delta no longer has an interest in this market..." - what market is he talking about? I seem to recall that quite a few of my Dell servers had Delta OEM PSUs, and I think a number of Dell desktops had custom Delta PSUs as well. So is it only the consumer market that they don't want to supply anymore?

    probably. There is now too much competition in the consumer psu market for it to be really profitable for some companies. It would make sense if a company only wanted to do anything other than generic PC ATX psu's, because they can charge a lot more for it.
  • Aris_Mp 30 August 2015 19:31
    Yeap Delta is away from consumer market. They mostly make OEM PSUs now. As far as I know only Antec has a contract with them for desktop PSUs.
