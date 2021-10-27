Aresgame AGS850 Power Supply Review: A Misleading 80 PLUS Gold Badge?

The Aresgame AGS850 is far away from the Gold efficiency levels that it promises, as it underperformed in our testing. Consider other options.

At $85 dollars, the AGS850 looks like a decent choice on paper. But as we found through our extensive testing, it doesn't hold up. The sample didn't die during testing, meaning that its protection features work. Still, its efficiency levels are not even close to the advertised Gold level, so definitely, this is not material for our best PSUs article.

You will may never have heard of the OEM, Shenzhenshi Jiumeng, but you might have encountered the brand under the name Aresgame, which is the retail name. Aresgame power supplies have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, so we approached the copmany for review samples. They politely refused, so we went ahead and bought four of their PSUs on our own.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Aresgame AGS850 is a semi-modular PSU, sold at a price ranging from $85 to $110. At $85, it looks like a good deal, but $110 is a lot for a relatively unknown brand. It boasts 80 Plus Gold efficiency, while in the Cybenetics scale, it is only Bronze because of the low-efficiency levels. We know for sure that we tested a normal retail sample and not a "special" one, and the AGS750, which uses the same platform, achieved similar results.

Another strange thing with this product is the extremely long warranty period given that it uses a sleeve bearing fan. Besides capacitors, a PSU's fan is the most crucial part because if it fails, the internal temperatures will go sky-high. If the PSU doesn't have over-temperature protection, you will probably be treated with fireworks. Sleeve bearing fans have 20-30k hours lifetime at best, at 25 Centigrade, which is not enough for a ten-year warranty because 25 Centigrade is a very low temperature for the internals of a PC system.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Aresgame Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Bronze (82-85%) Noise Cybenetics Standard (40-45 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Semi) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (PY-14025H12S) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 840 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (580mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (580mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+120mm) 1 1 / 1 18AWG No Modular Cables 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (470mm) / SATA (+150mm+150mm) 1 1 / 2 18AWG No SATA (500mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 1 / 2 / 1 18-22AWG No AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The only native cables are the ones hosting the ATX and the EPS connectors. We would like to see the EPS connectors on dedicated cables since they can deliver vast amounts of power. The number of provided connectors is sufficient, and it is nice to see 150mm distance between the peripheral ones.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Jiu Meng PCB Type Single Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor MF72-2.5D15 (2.5 Ohm) Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFET(s) 1x WAYON WMJ90N60C4 (600V, 90A, Rds(on): 0.029Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x SI15U600F (600V, 15A) Bulk Cap(s) 2x CapXon (420V, 270uF each or 540uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, HP) Main Switchers 2x Maplesemi SLF20N50C (500V, 12A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.264Ohm) PFC / PWM Combo Controller Champion CM6800UBX Topology Primary side: APFC, Double Forward

Secondary side: Semi-Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V 2x NCE Power NCE82H140 FET (82V, 99A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) &

4x PY PSM30U80CT SBR 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): 2x ANPEC APW7164 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 10x Asia'x (105°C, TMX), 1x Chengx (2-4,000h @ 105°C, GR)

Polymer: 8x JSH Supervisor IC EST XFC336 Fan Model PowerYear PY-14025H12S (140mm, 12V, 0.40A, Sleeve Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x SB560L (60V, 5A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8564A

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a blast from the past! The platform reminds us of previous generation units, with the only difference being the DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, while in the past, they used mag-amps for this task. The heatsinks are long but have small fins, and there is ample space in the PCB for good airflow. Build quality is mediocre, and the parts that Jiu Meng used, especially the electrolytic caps, may have a hard time outliving the prolonged warranty.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter lacks an MOV, so it doesn't protect against voltage surges. It would be best if you didn't use this PSU without a surge protector. Moreover, we measured increased EMI emissions, so the EMI filter doesn't do its job effectively.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current, easily supporting the PSU's max power.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses a single FET and a pretty strong boost diode. Usually, an 850W unit should have two FETs in the APFC converter, which besides increased power, would also lower energy losses. The bulk caps are by CapXon, which has offered improved products in the last years.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Maplesemi, a manufacturer that we don't often encounter. The last PSU that we have seen using such FETs was the Thermaltake TR2 S 600W. The primary switching FETs are installed into a double forward topology, so don't expect increased efficiency.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's been years since the last time we saw a CM6800 controller in a Gold efficiency PSU. This is an outdated controller, appropriate for Bronze and lower efficiency units only.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform uses two FETs and four SBRs for the generation of the 12V rail. This is not the most efficient way, and the test results will prove this. The minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. This is the only modern touch in this design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps are from Chinese manufacturers, and we do worry about their long-term survival, as we prefer higher-end Japanese capacitors that are known to be more reliable.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is Excelliance MOS, and the rectifier on the secondary side of the 5VSB regulator is an SB560L SBR.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is an EST XFC336. We couldn't find any information on this IC.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no extra filtering caps on the small modular board.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is terrible in some spots.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A sleeve bearing in a power supply with a ten-year warranty.

