ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim sets up the perfect dichotomy between GPU and CPU bottlenecks, showing the Core i7-boosted ASRock M8 leading at low-detail settings and the GeForce GTX 770-based $1300 machine ruling the high ground.
Skyrim sets up the perfect dichotomy between GPU and CPU bottlenecks, showing the Core i7-boosted ASRock M8 leading at low-detail settings and the GeForce GTX 770-based $1300 machine ruling the high ground.
Awesome way of thinking Thomas, that's why I love you guys. I am curious however to know if you emailed them to tell them about this solution. Since it made such a dramatic difference they should change the way those fans are positioned.
Does the added trace length or extra connection required to use a riser card impose any kind of penalty on graphics cards? Please test this, by using one on a typical motherboard just for some measurements.