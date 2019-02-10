ASRock Z390 Extreme4 Review: 9th Gen “Core” Value?

How We Test
MSI’s MAG Z390 Tomahawk is the only board we’ve tested in the Z290 Extreme4’s price group. We included the cheapest of the higher-priced boards, MSI’s MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon and ASRock’s Z390 Taichi, to fill chart space.
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 399.24
The same platform that cooled the 10 cores of our Core i9-7900X worked equally well with the eight cores of the Core i9-9900K, as we’ll show in the overclocking evaluation on the next page.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
"ASRock will not honor the warranty if purchased in Australia and if problems occur outside the typical retailer 30 day DOA"
When I see the 'extreme' moniker, I think high end, or something thereof. This doesn't fit the bill.
So where is your Best Motherboards for 9900K roundup review ? Best Value ones and best top ones only for i9 9900K?
So far we have the Gigabyte Z390 Designare and ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming ITX/ac, but those are both in the over-$200 class.
Z390 Motherboards
Asus has 21
MSI 11
Gigabyte 13
Asrock 11
I noticed that roundups in the last two years became very scarce and not like the old glory times of Tomshardware and other sites ..
What is the reason ? They dont send you free motherboards for testing anymore ? or is it not profitable as before to review alot of products ?
you can easily ask for Hardware donation for testing from Hardware Sellers in return of Ads for their sites , like newegg or Amazon or what ever.
Poor traffic is the reason we don't do many roundups. Most of our traffic comes from search engines now. More people are searching for reviews by motherboard name than for roundups. And the easiest way to get a search engine to promote a Gigabyte Z390 Designare review, for example, is to write an article called the Gigabyte Z390 Designare review.
So without further adieu, here are motherboard reviews:
https://www.tomshardware.com/t/motherboards/review/
I meant to say , why dont you review every motherboard released by known Vendors ?