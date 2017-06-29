be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V1: 37.6A (117.5%) 12V2: 37.4A (133.6%) 5V: 29.4A (163.3%) 3.3V: 31A (124%) 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%) OPP 705.652W (117.61%) OTP ✓ (135°C @ Secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Not accurate NLO ✓ SIP Surge: - Inrush: NTC thermistor

OCP on both +12V rails is set very close, as you can see. The minor rails have high OCP triggering points; these don't create any problems, even under extreme conditions. We would, however, like to see a lower OCP activation point at 5VSB.

OPP is configured properly, while there is SCP on all rails.

Unfortunately, there is no surge protection, since we didn't find a MOV or a TVS diode in the transient filter. Moreover, the power-good signal is not accurate.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content