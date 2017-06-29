be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V1: 37.6A (117.5%) 12V2: 37.4A (133.6%) 5V: 29.4A (163.3%) 3.3V: 31A (124%) 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%)
|OPP
|705.652W (117.61%)
|OTP
|✓ (135°C @ Secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Not accurate
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: - Inrush: NTC thermistor
OCP on both +12V rails is set very close, as you can see. The minor rails have high OCP triggering points; these don't create any problems, even under extreme conditions. We would, however, like to see a lower OCP activation point at 5VSB.
OPP is configured properly, while there is SCP on all rails.
Unfortunately, there is no surge protection, since we didn't find a MOV or a TVS diode in the transient filter. Moreover, the power-good signal is not accurate.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Another review:
https://www.hardocp.com/article/2017/06/27/be_quiet_pure_power_10_600w_supply_review
With quality components-better design-better performance,
and to top it off a longer warranty................................
PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.
Avoid these low end PSU's......................