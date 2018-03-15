be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Seasonic SSR-1000PD Ultra deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Seasonic PRIME Platinum 1000W... Amazon Prime £262.25 View

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR / EN55022 Limits CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit Frequency of Emission (MHz) Conducted Limit (dBuV) Quasi-peak Average 0.15 - 0.50 79 66 0.50 - 30.0 73 60 CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit Frequency of Emission (MHz) Conducted Limit (dBuV) Quasi-peak Average 0.15 - 0.50 66 - 56 56 - 46 0.50 - 5.00 56 46 5.00 - 30.00 60 50

EMI Results - Average Detector

Our equipment picks up some marginal spurs, but the E11-1000 still successfully passes the average detector test.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

We encounter no problems with the peak detector. be quiet!'s E11-1000 passes these tests with flying colors.



