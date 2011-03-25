System Builder Marathon, March 2011: $500 Gaming PC

Test System Configuration And Benchmarks
|Current $500 Gaming PC System Test Configuration
|Component
|Base Settings
|Overclock Setting
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X4 925 (Deneb), 2.8 GHz, 1.35 V 2000 MT/s HyperTransport Link, 2000 MT/s CPU-NB, 6 MB L3 Cache
|3.402 GHz (14 x 243 MHz), 1.3 V 1944 MT/s HT Link, 2187 MT/s CPU-NB
|CPU Cooler
|AMD boxed heatsink/fan, 60-100% target RPM
|80-100% target RPM
|Motherboard
|ASRock M3A770DE AMD 770/SB710, BIOS P1.70 (09/17/10)
|Unchanged
|RAM
|4 GB G.Skill PC3-10600 Kit 2 x 2 GB, DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 1T at 1.5 V
|DDR3-1296, CL 8-8-8-24 1T at 1.59 V
|Graphics
|Sapphire 100315L Radeon HD 6850 1 GB 775 MHz GPU, 1000 MHz (4000 MT/s) Memory
|800 MHz GPU, 1100 MHz (4400 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory
|Hard Drive
|Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ/U 320 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Unchanged
|Sound
|Integrated 7.1-Channel HD Audio
|Unchanged
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Unchanged
|Power
|Antec EarthWatts Green 380 W
|Unchanged
|Optical
|Lite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS 124-04
|Unchanged
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate Edition x64
|Unchanged
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Catalyst 11.1
|Unchanged
|Platform Driver
|AMD All-in-1 Ver. 8.631_W7_logo
|Unchanged
|December 2010 $500 PC System Test Configuration
|Component
|Base Settings
|Overclock Setting
|CPU
|AMD Athlon II X3 445 (Rana), 3.1 GHz, 1.3 V 2000 MT/s HyperTransport Link, 2000 MT/s CPU-NB, No L3 Cache
|3.875 GHz (15.5 x 250 MHz), 1.4 V 2000 MT/s HT Link, 2250 MT/s CPU-NB
|CPU Cooler
|Rosewill RCX-ZAIO-92
|Unchanged
|Motherboard
|ASRock M3A770DE AMD 770/SB710, BIOS P1.60 (06/08/10)
|Unchanged
|RAM
|4 GB Mushkin PC3-10600 Kit 996586 2 x 2 GB, DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 1T at 1.5 V
|DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 1T at 1.5 V
|Graphics
|Sparkle SXX460768D5UNM GeForce GTX 460 768 MB 675/1350 MHz GPU/Shaders, 900 MHz (3600 MT/s) Memory
|823/1640 MHz GPU/Shaders, 1050 MHz (4200 MT/s) GDDR5 Memory
|Hard Drive
|Samsung Spinpoint F4 HD322GJ/U 320 GB, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Unchanged
|Sound
|Integrated 7.1-Channel HD Audio
|Unchanged
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Unchanged
|Power
|Antec EarthWatts Green 380 W
|Unchanged
|Optical
|Lite-On 24x DVD Burner SATA iHAS 124-04
|Unchanged
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate Edition x64
|Unchanged
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia 260.99 WHQL
|Unchanged
|Platform Driver
|AMD All-in-1 Ver. 8.631_W7_logo
|Unchanged
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, No AA
|F1 2010
|V.1.01, Direct X 11, -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x AA
|Just Cause 2
|Steam Version, Built-in Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set 1: Custom Medium Details, No AA, 8x AF Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 8x AA, 16x AF
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min, Default format AAC
|Handbrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4 Convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1 GB) to .mp4, High Profile
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 Xpress
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.9.1
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|Mainconcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32 KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version 11.0 Extended (64-bit) Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1, Entry, Performance, Extreme Suite
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version 2011.2.17.36, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
