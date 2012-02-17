Overclocking: Can Sandy Bridge-E Be Made More Efficient?

|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 10.4.1.10 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min convert wav to mp3 audio format Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.95 Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English to Video: AVC1 Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440 MPEG-2 to H.264 MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2) Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS) Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22 beta LZMA2 Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Winrar
|Version 4.01 RAR Syntax "winrar a -r -m3" Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 16 Pro
|Version 16.0 Pro WinZIP GUI based Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64 Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9) Frame: 248 Resolution: 1440 x 1080
|Adobe After Effects CS5.5
|Create Video which includes 3 Streams Frames: 210 Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously: on
|Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15 000x7266) Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good), Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|Version: 10.0.0 == Printing Preferences Menu == Default Settings: Standard == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu == Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4), Open Password: 123, Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Version: 2007 SP2 PPT to PDF Powerpoint Document (115 Pages) Adobe PDF-Printer
|Blender
|Version: 2.59 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1 Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
|Matlab
|R2011a, Internal Benchmark: 10 runs
Nice to know Intel doesn't just set the stock clock speed for just performance!
Did someone at Intel tell you that was the reason for a lower Turbo Boost limit, or did you just assume it?
I think we should be careful of this kind of guess at another person's, or company's, reasoning. There could be some other cause for the limit - for example, they will obviously sell it for a lower price, so wouldn't a possible reason be they have looser binning specs to allow for chips that wouldn't make it under more strenuous tests through? (Remember, Intel, or any CPU manufacturer, doesn't warrant the product based on what it can be pushed to, and is generally going to provide it at a clock rate they feel is safe over time to guarantee.)
I'm certainly not saying it is a bad assumption, what you said makes sense to me, but I do think there are enough other reasonable possibilities that I wouldn't have stated it as a fact unless I knew it to be.
;)
I do think articles like this are very important; those of us who overclock, especially when we turn off all the power-saving features in hopes of reaching that max stable a CPU can do, should be aware of how much money we are spending if we keep said OC. It's more than just the high end cooling solution.
The people that bash higher capacity PSUs could also stand to learn a thing or two, here. An overclocked CPU can require a huge amount of peak power over and above what a stock CPU needs (349W measured here). An overclocked Sandy Bridge-E and an overclocked GTX 580 could require a peak power of 650W just considering those 2 components!
A Kill A Watt or similar device is a great way to measure how much you actually spend a month operating your computer. You might be surprised.
;)
