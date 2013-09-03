Intel Core i7-4960X Review: Ivy Bridge-E, Benchmarked

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-4960X (Ivy Bridge-E) 3.6 GHz (36 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1150, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-2700K (Sandy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-3970X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-3930K (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.2 GHz (32 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled
|AMD FX-8350 (Vishera) 4.0 GHz (20 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz (19 * 200 MHz), Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|MSI Z87 Mpower Max (LGA 1150) Intel Z87 Express, BIOS 1.2B1
|MSI Z77 Mpower (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS 17.8
|MSI X79A-GD45 Plus (LGA 2011) Intel X79 Express, BIOS 17.2
|MSI 990FXA-GD80 (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950, BIOS 13.2
|MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X, BIOS 2.0
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair AX860i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 860 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia GeForce Release 320.18
Existing X79-based motherboards require a firmware update to support the processor. We had to seek this out specifically, but cannot say which platform was used for benchmarking the Ivy Bridge-E-based CPU.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64: Create Video which includes three Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|Adobe Photoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat X
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 and 2013
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version 2013.01.19.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography / Memory Bandwidth / Cache Bandwidth
Shouldn't that be Broadwell?
Lol now time to spend $1000 to save on my power bill.
The 6 cores ivyBridge-e "K" version is the real thing.
and I dont get it , how Tomshardwae fails to say about the SandyBridge-e not having PCIE 3.0 support , while the ivy-E has PCIe 3.0 support . this is a Big factor here.
they did say it. You didn't read the beginning of the review. Of course pci-e 3.0 is a gimmick and not a reason to buy a new 2011 mb and ib-e chip... and it will remain a marketing gimmick untill gpus can actually be bottlenecked by pci-e 2.0 x16... high end gpus barely bottleneck on pci-e 2.0 x8 atm... it will be a little while (another generation or 3) before gpus will NEED pci-e 3.0.
That's pretty much saying it did it unofficially.
Besides, you have to look hard to find something bottlenecked by PCIe2.0x8; even high-end GPUs won't run into bandwidth limitations.