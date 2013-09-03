Intel Core i7-4960X Review: Ivy Bridge-E, Benchmarked

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-4960X (Ivy Bridge-E) 3.6 GHz (36 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1150, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-2700K (Sandy Bridge) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-3970X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.5 GHz (35 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-3930K (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.2 GHz (32 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 12 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Turbo Boost enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD FX-8350 (Vishera) 4.0 GHz (20 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz (19 * 200 MHz), Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard MSI Z87 Mpower Max (LGA 1150) Intel Z87 Express, BIOS 1.2B1 MSI Z77 Mpower (LGA 1155) Intel Z77 Express, BIOS 17.8 MSI X79A-GD45 Plus (LGA 2011) Intel X79 Express, BIOS 17.2 MSI 990FXA-GD80 (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950, BIOS 13.2 MSI FM2-A85XA-G65 (Socket FM2) AMD A85X, BIOS 2.0 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ DDR3-1600 at 1.5 V Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan 6 GB Power Supply Corsair AX860i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 860 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 320.18

Existing X79-based motherboards require a firmware update to support the processor. We had to seek this out specifically, but cannot say which platform was used for benchmarking the Ivy Bridge-E-based CPU.