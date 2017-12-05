Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Aerocool ACP-850FP7
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measure is long at 30ms, and the delay between the power-good signal and hold-up time is pretty large, ensuring the system's safe shut-down.
Inrush Current
With 115V input, the inrush current is quite low. It's a little higher than expected (but still fairly normal) with 230V input.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM850x's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|5.196A
|1.982A
|1.982A
|0.996A
|84.561
|86.551%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|46.18°C
|0.968
|12.122V
|5.039V
|3.325V
|5.019V
|97.701
|38.31°C
|115.16V
|2
|11.404A
|2.975A
|2.977A
|1.196A
|169.035
|90.208%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|46.81°C
|0.988
|12.115V
|5.037V
|3.323V
|5.015V
|187.383
|38.43°C
|115.15V
|3
|18.022A
|3.473A
|3.460A
|1.397A
|254.172
|91.172%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|47.26°C
|0.993
|12.107V
|5.036V
|3.321V
|5.009V
|278.782
|38.69°C
|115.03V
|4
|24.648A
|3.971A
|3.975A
|1.599A
|339.404
|91.300%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|48.35°C
|0.995
|12.099V
|5.035V
|3.319V
|5.004V
|371.745
|38.99°C
|114.92V
|5
|30.951A
|4.966A
|4.971A
|1.800A
|424.710
|91.024%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|49.07°C
|0.995
|12.091V
|5.033V
|3.317V
|4.999V
|466.592
|39.06°C
|114.89V
|6
|37.202A
|5.961A
|5.970A
|2.002A
|509.256
|90.493%
|610 RPM
|10.2 dB(A)
|41.99°C
|0.996
|12.082V
|5.032V
|3.314V
|4.995V
|562.759
|57.90°C
|114.77V
|7
|43.522A
|6.957A
|6.970A
|2.204A
|594.564
|89.918%
|655 RPM
|11.2 dB(A)
|42.50°C
|0.997
|12.074V
|5.030V
|3.312V
|4.991V
|661.228
|60.01°C
|114.74V
|8
|49.858A
|7.953A
|7.973A
|2.407A
|679.926
|89.206%
|785 RPM
|18.1 dB(A)
|43.01°C
|0.997
|12.065V
|5.029V
|3.310V
|4.987V
|762.198
|61.87°C
|114.61V
|9
|56.596A
|8.457A
|8.462A
|2.407A
|764.885
|88.453%
|943 RPM
|24.5 dB(A)
|44.22°C
|0.997
|12.057V
|5.027V
|3.308V
|4.986V
|864.733
|64.15°C
|114.47V
|10
|63.080A
|8.955A
|8.984A
|3.019A
|849.693
|87.554%
|1154 RPM
|31.0 dB(A)
|45.81°C
|0.997
|12.048V
|5.025V
|3.306V
|4.970V
|970.482
|65.96°C
|114.44V
|11
|70.165A
|8.957A
|8.989A
|3.020A
|934.490
|86.591%
|1415 RPM
|36.7 dB(A)
|47.43°C
|0.997
|12.040V
|5.024V
|3.304V
|4.968V
|1079.195
|69.43°C
|114.29V
|CL1
|0.729A
|18.002A
|17.999A
|0.000A
|159.016
|83.428%
|785 RPM
|18.1 dB(A)
|44.25°C
|0.989
|12.095V
|5.029V
|3.315V
|5.068V
|190.603
|61.86°C
|115.13V
|CL2
|70.830A
|1.000A
|0.997A
|1.000A
|867.185
|87.882%
|1119 RPM
|30.0 dB(A)
|45.60°C
|0.997
|12.055V
|5.028V
|3.308V
|5.004V
|986.758
|66.48°C
|114.42V
Load regulation is pretty tight on all rails; everything except the 5VSB rail stays within 1% (and even then, 5VSB achieves 1.31% deviation, a new load regulation record for the 850W PSU category).
Efficiency-wise, the RM850x easily meets 80 PLUS' requirements for Gold certification, even under our hot box's very high ambient test conditions. Fan noise stays low not only because of its limited maximum speed, but also thanks to a relaxed profile. We have to push the PSU beyond its limits to make the fan spin at full speed, where it barely hits 37 dB(A).
The combes are also relatively poor quality and don't clip together brilliantly especially as there are multiples wires used in a couple of pins.
Is there a possibility to retest one of those Evga Supernova G2 units, like G2 750, in terms of the new hold-up time tests?
I read your Leadex Gold 550 review, where you find out the hold up time of that unit (and maybe the whole platform) is questionable and not really safe. So that made me think that the rest of the platform and also the Evga units are plagued by the same important mistake.
I own a G2 750 and after reading that review and some forum threads, I'm a bit worried now.
Hope you can help.
Best
RMx have always been better than the G2 because they're quieter.
Thanks for the answer Aris,
Do you think that these units are safe though? G3 850 seems fine on your tests. Are there dramatic differences between G2 750/850 and G3 850 in terms of bulk caps etc...? You have a rough estimation maybe?
Best
I looked into it before. The 650 G2 most likely has the problem where it drops the PWR_OK signal after the voltages go out of spec. The 550W should be fine. I'd assume the 750W is perfectly fine also. Not something to worry much about anyway.
Pretty sure those were some of the most unreliable units in history. RMA rates above 10% I believe.