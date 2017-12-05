Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Aerocool ACP-850FP7

Corsair HX850i PSU View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is long at 30ms, and the delay between the power-good signal and hold-up time is pretty large, ensuring the system's safe shut-down.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

With 115V input, the inrush current is quite low. It's a little higher than expected (but still fairly normal) with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the RM850x's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.196A 1.982A 1.982A 0.996A 84.561 86.551% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.18°C 0.968 12.122V 5.039V 3.325V 5.019V 97.701 38.31°C 115.16V 2 11.404A 2.975A 2.977A 1.196A 169.035 90.208% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.81°C 0.988 12.115V 5.037V 3.323V 5.015V 187.383 38.43°C 115.15V 3 18.022A 3.473A 3.460A 1.397A 254.172 91.172% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.26°C 0.993 12.107V 5.036V 3.321V 5.009V 278.782 38.69°C 115.03V 4 24.648A 3.971A 3.975A 1.599A 339.404 91.300% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.35°C 0.995 12.099V 5.035V 3.319V 5.004V 371.745 38.99°C 114.92V 5 30.951A 4.966A 4.971A 1.800A 424.710 91.024% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.07°C 0.995 12.091V 5.033V 3.317V 4.999V 466.592 39.06°C 114.89V 6 37.202A 5.961A 5.970A 2.002A 509.256 90.493% 610 RPM 10.2 dB(A) 41.99°C 0.996 12.082V 5.032V 3.314V 4.995V 562.759 57.90°C 114.77V 7 43.522A 6.957A 6.970A 2.204A 594.564 89.918% 655 RPM 11.2 dB(A) 42.50°C 0.997 12.074V 5.030V 3.312V 4.991V 661.228 60.01°C 114.74V 8 49.858A 7.953A 7.973A 2.407A 679.926 89.206% 785 RPM 18.1 dB(A) 43.01°C 0.997 12.065V 5.029V 3.310V 4.987V 762.198 61.87°C 114.61V 9 56.596A 8.457A 8.462A 2.407A 764.885 88.453% 943 RPM 24.5 dB(A) 44.22°C 0.997 12.057V 5.027V 3.308V 4.986V 864.733 64.15°C 114.47V 10 63.080A 8.955A 8.984A 3.019A 849.693 87.554% 1154 RPM 31.0 dB(A) 45.81°C 0.997 12.048V 5.025V 3.306V 4.970V 970.482 65.96°C 114.44V 11 70.165A 8.957A 8.989A 3.020A 934.490 86.591% 1415 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 47.43°C 0.997 12.040V 5.024V 3.304V 4.968V 1079.195 69.43°C 114.29V CL1 0.729A 18.002A 17.999A 0.000A 159.016 83.428% 785 RPM 18.1 dB(A) 44.25°C 0.989 12.095V 5.029V 3.315V 5.068V 190.603 61.86°C 115.13V CL2 70.830A 1.000A 0.997A 1.000A 867.185 87.882% 1119 RPM 30.0 dB(A) 45.60°C 0.997 12.055V 5.028V 3.308V 5.004V 986.758 66.48°C 114.42V

Load regulation is pretty tight on all rails; everything except the 5VSB rail stays within 1% (and even then, 5VSB achieves 1.31% deviation, a new load regulation record for the 850W PSU category).

Efficiency-wise, the RM850x easily meets 80 PLUS' requirements for Gold certification, even under our hot box's very high ambient test conditions. Fan noise stays low not only because of its limited maximum speed, but also thanks to a relaxed profile. We have to push the PSU beyond its limits to make the fan spin at full speed, where it barely hits 37 dB(A).



MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE:How We Test Power Supplies

MORE:All Power Supply Content