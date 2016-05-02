Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

The SF600's packaging also follows after the SF450 unit. The only difference is the model number and capacity you see printed on the front. Above those two items you'll find icons corresponding to the 80 PLUS Gold certification and the seven-year warranty. Speaking of warranty, Corsair recently upgraded its coverage of the AXi, HXi, RMi and RMx series. However, the SF series apparently didn't receive the same treatment. Perhaps that'll change in the future once there is more data on the platform's reliability.

On the top of the box is a list depicting all available connectors and cables, while around back you'll find detailed information about the PSU's dimensions, its power specifications and diagrams illustrating the efficiency and fan noise curves.

Contents

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The first thing you see after opening the box is documentation that includes a user's manual and warranty guide. The PSU itself is protected well, with two pieces of packing foam enveloping it. In addition, it is stored in a felt bag bearing Corsair's logo.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Aside from documentation, the bundle includes an AC power cord, a case badge, a set of fixing bolts, a felt bag for storing the unused modular cables (if you end up with any left) and a number of zip ties. Unfortunately, Corsair doesn't provide an SFX-to-ATX bracket, and that's a shame since the competition (SilverStone) gives you one. With this bracket, you could install the PSU in a normal ATX case. It doesn't cost much ($6) and Corsair's site points you in the right direction, though shipping costs and availability can be troublesome if you live outside the U.S.

Exterior

A sticker informs you in six languages that at low to moderate loads the PSU's fan won't spin. This is for the folks unfamiliar with semi-passive PSUs, who might think something is wrong with the fan. Another sticker on the side shows the SF600 model number, while the other side hosts a power specifications label.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Although the finish looks to be of good quality, the SF600's external design isn't particularly eye-catching. On the front, a small power switch is installed below the AC receptacle and the fan faces upwards.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The modular panel is exactly the same as the SF450's, featuring seven labeled sockets. Two are for the 24-pin ATX cable, three are for PCIe and EPS connectors, and the last two accommodate peripheral and SATA cables.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

This is a reduced-depth SFX unit (SFX12V v3.3 guidelines), measuring 10cm deep. Clearly, a larger fan wasn't an option.

Cabling

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The cables are flat and stealth. They're also flexible, owning to the 18-gauge wires. Cable management should be relatively straightforward.