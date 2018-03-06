Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the GX-F750's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Cougar's overall performance score is close to what the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 750 achieves. That model shares the same ETA and LAMBDA scores, and is also 80 PLUS Gold-certified. Corsair's RM750x scores a lot higher, but also costs more.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Although the GX-F750 isn't available yet in the U.S., we converted its price in EUR to see that it achieves a fairly high performance-per-dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Cougar's offering barely beats Seasonic's Focus model when it comes to noise output measurements. The Antec and FSP PSUs land below 30 dB(A), while Corsair's RM750x plays alone under 20 dB(A).

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The overall efficiency score from thousands of different load combinations puts the GX-F750 ahead of Seasonic's Focus platform and the RM750x.



