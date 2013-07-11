Adata DashDrive Air AE400 Review: Wi-Fi, Charger, And Card Reader

File Access And Streaming
The DashDrive Air AE400 uses the Samba/WebDAV streaming protocol. This enables Windows-, Linux-, and OS X-based devices to access it via their network settings and browser. Adata also offers a free DashDrive Air Elite app for iOS 5.0+ and Android. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, respectively.
The DashDrive Air Elite app opens a Wi-Fi connection to the hardware device itself, enabling access to files on the SD card reader or a connected USB storage device, as well as the DashDrive’s system settings. We’ll talk about the former first, and cover the latter on the next page.
Streaming Over Wi-Fi
The DashDrive Air AE400 has to be in data transmission mode to send or receive files. This is the first of the three modes, and it's enabled by default when you power the storage reader/power bank on. After that, select the wireless network called “ADATA_AE400_XXX” in the connecting device's network settings. The “XXX” at the end is a placeholder for a combination of letters and numbers. This combination is unique for every DashDrive Air AE400. Lastly, enter the network key, which is “12345678” from the factory.
Once the connection is made, files from the DashDrive Air AE400 can be browsed using, for example, the DashDrive Air Elite app or Windows' File Explorer. Adata categorizes files into Photos, Videos, Music, Documents, and Others.
The DashDrive Air AE400 can play music and open images through integrated software tools. The same files can also be downloaded to a PC or mobile device. Information can go the other way as well. Using the DashDrive Air Elite app, simply push the upload button and choose the files to send. Data transmission is quick, and we didn’t encounter any problems when we tried it out. Naturally, larger files take a bit of time to transfer in spite of a fast wireless connection. Expect to wait two or three seconds for a 4 MB photo to pop up in the picture viewer.
Wired File Access Via USB 2.0
We were positively surprised by the Adata DashDrive Air AE400’s wired transfer rates. It offers first-rate performance when it’s used as a card reader via its Micro-USB port. We employed Patriot's EP Pro SD card to try it out. The DashDrive Air AE400 read at 45 MB/s and wrote at 38 MB/s. As you no doubt know, those are really good numbers for a USB 2.0 connection.
