Deepcool Gamer Storm Assassin II Review

Designed to conquer Deepcool’s biggest competitors, does its Gamer Storm Assassin II really deliver top-level cooling and noise levels?

By

Our Verdict

Somewhat expensive at $80, Deepcooler’s Gamer Storm Assassin II performs well enough to overcome its greatest rival in overall value.

For

  • Thermal performance
  • Low noise
  • Side clearance
  • Price

Against

  • Weight

Deepcool Gamer Storm Assassin II

It’s not every day that Deepcool releases a new top-model air cooler. In fact, it was three years ago when we tested its first Gamer Storm Assassin. Yet the first thing we did when the company sent its new Assassin II was shelf it. We’d already reviewed its most recent closed-loop cooler, and a big stack of Z170 stuff was tagged “urgent.” Perhaps some of that stuff could have waited.

Designed to blow past the weak thermal requirements of Skylake, the Assassin II appears ready to hang with the big boys on overclocked Haswell-E Core i7s. Fifty ounces of copper is serious business for serious enthusiasts, and even though it fits smaller sockets, we just can’t bring ourselves to put such a heavy part on any lightweight board.

The Assassin II fits nearly every socket an enthusiast would choose, other than AM1 which usually doesn’t need fans to stay cool with a unit this large. Custom standoffs fit it to the LGA 2011 (including v3) mounting bracket, a universal support plate feeds mounting studs through the back of other Intel Square ILM and AMD rectangular mounting patterns, and a crossbar holds the cooler in place over those studs and brackets. AMD folks must first remove the clip-on cooler bracket to reveal the four mounting holes of their boards, of course, and that crossbar needs to be installed on top of the cooler base, which means it can only be reached by removing the cooler’s center fan.

Deepcool polishes the base of its Assassin II for optimal contact, then nickel plates the copper to prevent oxidation. A reflection of the box logo shows just how smooth the base really is.

We’re installing the 120mm front fan and 140mm center fan that came inside the box and treating the center fan as primary, since the front fan can be removed to reduce mounting space. We’re excluding the spare fans Deepcool included, since they’re not part of the standard package. The 4-fan hub is part of the standard package, but using it prevents us from getting separate tach readings from the two fans.

And, just in case you’re worried about whether or not it fits your case, here are the Assassin II’s dimensions.

Specifications

  • Skhmt 02 November 2015 14:24
    Designed to "concur"? Did you mean "conquer"?
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 02 November 2015 15:24
    More heat-pipes than the Noctua and it still gets beat in cooling performance? The Noctua is a touch louder but thats no big deal. The D15 I have is plenty quiet.

    Why only 3 coolers to compare? Surely the Phanteks dual tower (with 140mm fans) would have been a great competitor here considering the price point is closer to the Deepcool cooler than the Noctua is.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 November 2015 15:34
    I have the original version on my 4790k build , they are incredible coolers , super sturdy fans.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 02 November 2015 15:49
    16880966 said:
    More heat-pipes than the Noctua and it still gets beat in cooling performance?
    Its RPM is 270 lower, that probably explains most of the handicap.

    It might be interesting to compare these while using the same fans on both, to see how much the heatsink's structure affects performance. Even better would be a constant air flow rate test to take fans completely out of the equation.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 November 2015 15:51
    Original has the sturdiest fans I've come across.
    Reply
  • DouglasThurman 02 November 2015 17:40
    The 3 pound thing doesn't matter when you mount the motherboard horizontally. This thing fits fine in my Sentey ss6-240 case. I can overclock the AMD Athlon 2 x4 860k to 4.2GHz without hiccups.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 02 November 2015 18:35
    nops i don`t find this cooler sexy. prefer the d-14 or d-15
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 November 2015 18:40
    Best in it's class Cryorig R1.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 02 November 2015 18:40
    16881663 said:
    The 3 pound thing doesn't matter when you mount the motherboard horizontally.
    How many people still buy full-height horizontal desktop cases deep enough to fit a 212 these days? Nearly everyone uses towers and most popular "pizza box" type systems use either half-height expansion slots or angle risers to keep height down.
    Reply
  • Crashman 02 November 2015 18:48
    16880703 said:
    Designed to "concur"? Did you mean "conquer"?
    Perhaps I left out "with" and meant to say it was agreeable to competing products?
    -Fixed, thanks :D
    16880966 said:
    More heat-pipes than the Noctua and it still gets beat in cooling performance? The Noctua is a touch louder but thats no big deal. The D15 I have is plenty quiet.

    Why only 3 coolers to compare? Surely the Phanteks dual tower (with 140mm fans) would have been a great competitor here considering the price point is closer to the Deepcool cooler than the Noctua is.
    Because the D14 and its Phanteks doppelganger were reviewed on the previous platform.
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/LGA-2011-i7-3960X-Air-Overclocking,3130-11.html
    16881998 said:
    Best in it's class Cryorig R1.
    You should contact News Man Niels and see if his friends at Cryorig would like to send one. Or maybe I should.
    16882000 said:
    16881663 said:
    The 3 pound thing doesn't matter when you mount the motherboard horizontally.
    How many people still buy full-height horizontal desktop cases deep enough to fit a 212 these days? Nearly everyone uses towers and most popular "pizza box" type systems use either half-height expansion slots or angle risers to keep height down.
    You're both mostly right :)
    Reply