Enermax Steelwing Mini-Tower Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration
The Steelwing ships with a brief manual, a bag of assorted screws, and two pairs of hook-and-loop straps. Normally, the included straps would be a nice bonus for cable management, unfortunately the Steelwing’s lack of tie down spots and places to hide cables undercuts their usefulness.
The Steelwing comes with a standard assortment of front I/O cables that, as expected, match the options present on the front panel.
When it comes to optimizing airflow within the case and keeping the CPU cool, it would normally be better to flip the power supply 180° so the cables are out of the way and so it’s not fighting the CPU cooler for air. However, the power supply mount’s close proximity to the glass panel virtually eliminates air flow to the power supply when mounted the other way around, which can lead to overheating and a shorter life span.
Issues aside, Enermax did manage to make a visually appealing case. The Steelwing’s edge-to-edge tempered-glass side panel provides a stunning wide-open view of the case, and although it’s not as apparent in the photo, the included fan does a better-than-expected job of lighting up the inside of the case.
Good looks aren’t everything however, and we’ve yet to see how the Steelwing stacks up against the competition in terms of performance and value.
Due to the Steelwing’s CPU height restriction, we’re retaining the same modifications to our test platform as mentioned in our previous compact case review.
Noise is measured .5m from the case's front corner, on the side that opens. The numbers are corrected to the 1m industry standard—used by many loudspeaker and fan manufacturers—by subtracting six decibels.
The test duration for today’s review was four hours at full load with the ambient air temperature for the test maintained at approximately 26°C (78.8°F).
Comparison Products
Bitfenix Portal Mini ITX
Test Configuration
Drivers and Settings
|Test System Configuration
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Software
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 353.30
|Chipset
|Intel INF 10.0.27
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v27.9
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 4 threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
|Real Temp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: All Case Content
Yeah that was an awesome cases. In Win knows how to do it right.
THIS SITE IS GETTING GARBAGE EVERY FF-ing time I have to log into this site it wont post my post I have to repost and the ADS and the videos I am just about done with this site going to replace it with something else will be searching today.
Another Interesting fact this site will not let me use it if I am using Firefox quantum which is AWESOME BTW but instead Edge browser works perfect thank god for not being able to get rid of edge lol HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
It's because the word "form factor" has a specific meaning that I'm going through certain articles and killing the term "small form factor". If "small" was a form factor you'd be able to give me dimensions. Mini ITX is a form factor that's small, but the form factor name is Mini ITX.
And thanks for bringing up the constant sign-out problem. It's been less pervasive for the past few days, but it is a nuisance. Along with constantly being pestered to sign up for the newsletter I'm already signed up for.