Enermax Steelwing Mini-Tower Case Review

By

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The Steelwing ships with a brief manual, a bag of assorted screws, and two pairs of hook-and-loop straps. Normally, the included straps would be a nice bonus for cable management, unfortunately the Steelwing’s lack of tie down spots and places to hide cables undercuts their usefulness.

The Steelwing comes with a standard assortment of front I/O cables that, as expected, match the options present on the front panel.

When it comes to optimizing airflow within the case and keeping the CPU cool, it would normally be better to flip the power supply 180° so the cables are out of the way and so it’s not fighting the CPU cooler for air. However, the power supply mount’s close proximity to the glass panel virtually eliminates air flow to the power supply when mounted the other way around, which can lead to overheating and a shorter life span.

Issues aside, Enermax did manage to make a visually appealing case. The Steelwing’s edge-to-edge tempered-glass side panel provides a stunning wide-open view of the case, and although it’s not as apparent in the photo, the included fan does a better-than-expected job of lighting up the inside of the case.

Good looks aren’t everything however, and we’ve yet to see how the Steelwing stacks up against the competition in terms of performance and value.

Due to the Steelwing’s CPU height restriction, we’re retaining the same modifications to our test platform as mentioned in our previous compact case review.

Noise is measured .5m from the case's front corner, on the side that opens. The numbers are corrected to the 1m industry standard—used by many loudspeaker and fan manufacturers—by subtracting six decibels.

The test duration for today’s review was four hours at full load with the ambient air temperature for the test maintained at approximately 26°C (78.8°F).

Comparison Products

Antec Cube

Bitfenix Portal Mini ITX

Fractal Design Define Nano S

Test Configuration

Drivers and Settings

Test System Configuration
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Software
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 353.30
ChipsetIntel INF 10.0.27
Benchmark Configuration
Prime95 v27.964-bit executable, Small FFTs, 4 threads
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
Real Temp 3.40Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
Galaxy CM-140 SPL MeterTested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting

  • EquineHero 21 November 2017 14:39
    That looks hideous. Screw high airflow, I want something that doesn't look like Megatron and Bublebee's backyard abortion.
  • g-unit1111 21 November 2017 15:47
    Got to give them props for trying something new in case design, but really, that green panel kind of cheapens the whole look of it.
  • takeshi7 21 November 2017 17:25
    This case looks like an ugly and worse version of the In Win H-frame Mini. I wish that case came back.
  • g-unit1111 21 November 2017 17:54
    Yeah that was an awesome cases. In Win knows how to do it right.
  • DerekA_C 21 November 2017 23:06
    Besides that I just replaced a m-atx board they have up to 5 expansion slots I see 3 here so wtf is that about even if there were the typical 4 say 2 16x slots for sli or xfire/mgpu this case would never work.

    THIS SITE IS GETTING GARBAGE EVERY FF-ing time I have to log into this site it wont post my post I have to repost and the ADS and the videos I am just about done with this site going to replace it with something else will be searching today.

    Another Interesting fact this site will not let me use it if I am using Firefox quantum which is AWESOME BTW but instead Edge browser works perfect thank god for not being able to get rid of edge lol HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
  • Crashman 21 November 2017 23:54
    Four. Micro ATX only ever had four slots max. Micro ATX is a form factor, which means it has a fixed set of maximum dimensions.

    It's because the word "form factor" has a specific meaning that I'm going through certain articles and killing the term "small form factor". If "small" was a form factor you'd be able to give me dimensions. Mini ITX is a form factor that's small, but the form factor name is Mini ITX.

    And thanks for bringing up the constant sign-out problem. It's been less pervasive for the past few days, but it is a nuisance. Along with constantly being pestered to sign up for the newsletter I'm already signed up for.
