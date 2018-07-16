Trending

EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 30A (150%) 3.3V: 29.5A (147.5%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
OPP903.58W (139%)
OTP✓ (150°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

The over-power protection feature is set too high. To the 650 B3's credit, though, at least it didn't die like EVGA's 450 B3, 750 B3, and 850 B3 during the same test.

Over-current protection on the minor rails is configured reasonably well, while the power-good signal is accurate. We do not approve of EVGA's decision to omit a bypass relay, which would have allowed the NTC thermistor to remain at a low temperature with the PSU running. That way, it could provide protection during a hot restart with the bulk cap being discharged.

  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 13:21
    Definitely priced too high, when you can get a G3 650 for a similar cost.

    PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
    Power Supply: EVGA - SuperNOVA G3 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply ($69.99 @ Amazon)
    Total: $69.99
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2018-07-16 09:21 EDT-0400
  • redgarl 16 July 2018 15:12
    Phhh, EVGA doesn't equal quality. My Supernova B3 blew up with my EVGA 1080 FTW because my 1080 FTW was defective and my other power supply prevented this whole fiasco.

    EVGA, never again, overated like Corsair!
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 17:04
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
  • docswag 16 July 2018 19:01
    21146687 said:
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    G3 has similar issues to the B3 based off of Tom's reviews. I'd personally stay away from them.
