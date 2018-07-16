EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 30A (150%) 3.3V: 29.5A (147.5%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%) OPP 903.58W (139%) OTP ✓ (150°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

The over-power protection feature is set too high. To the 650 B3's credit, though, at least it didn't die like EVGA's 450 B3, 750 B3, and 850 B3 during the same test.

Over-current protection on the minor rails is configured reasonably well, while the power-good signal is accurate. We do not approve of EVGA's decision to omit a bypass relay, which would have allowed the NTC thermistor to remain at a low temperature with the PSU running. That way, it could provide protection during a hot restart with the bulk cap being discharged.

