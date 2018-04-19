EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.
Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.
Equipment & Standards
To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 32 and its derivative EN 55032. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55032. Both CISPR 32 and EN 55032 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.
|CISPR 32 / EN55032 Limits
|CISRP 32/ EN 55032 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|79
|66
|0.50 - 30.0
|73
|60
|CISPR 32/ EN 55032 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|66 - 56
|56 - 46
|0.50 - 5.00
|56
|46
|5.00 - 30.00
|60
|50
EMI Results - Average Detector
EVGA's 650 G3 successfully passes the EMI average detector test.
EMI Results - Peak Detector
We observe no problems in the peak detector test.
Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?
Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.
LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.
EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?
Once again, excellent review by @Aris !! The best & most thorough PSU reviewer currently !!