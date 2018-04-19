EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Teardown & Component Analysis
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Super Flower
|Platform Model
|Leadex II
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & diode
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|1x
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x CREE C3D04060A (600V, 4A @ 155°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
|APFC Controller
|SF29603
|PWM Controller
|SF29605 & S9602
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|4x Infineon IPP041N04N G (40V, 90A @ 100°C, 4.1mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: no info
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Chemi-Con (1-2000h @ 105°C, KMG), Chemi-Con (1000h @ 105°C, KRG), Chemi-Con (105°C, W) Polymers: Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|SF29605 & LM324ADG & LM339A
|Fan Model
|EVGA H1282412L (130mm, 12V, 0.18A, 1730RPM, hydro dynamic bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|Mospec S10C60C
|Standby PWM Controller
|29604
This looks to be the new Leadex II platform, made by Super Flower, which offers improved performance compared to the G2 series' Leadex design. We already saw this platform in EVGA's 850 G3. Only the 5VSB circuit remains the same (though our sources say the OEM is already working on an update featuring a more efficient 5VSB regulator).
Super Flower uses a 130mm HDB fan since a larger-diameter one wouldn't fit in the compact chassis. The resonant controller is not the one we saw in the 850 G3 (SF201T), but rather an IC code-named SF29605. On the secondary side, a mix of Chemi-Con electrolytic and polymer caps filter the rails.
The build quality is generally good. However, we'd prefer capacitors with a longer lifetime on the modular board instead of the KRG caps. Fortunately, stress on the caps is low in this region since most of the ripple filtering takes place on the main PCB's secondary side.
Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.
The following video shows the PSU’s internals.
