EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower Platform Model Leadex II Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D04060A (600V, 4A @ 155°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Controller SF29603 PWM Controller SF29605 & S9602 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Infineon IPP041N04N G (40V, 90A @ 100°C, 4.1mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: no info Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Chemi-Con (1-2000h @ 105°C, KMG), Chemi-Con (1000h @ 105°C, KRG), Chemi-Con (105°C, W) Polymers: Chemi-Con Supervisor IC SF29605 & LM324ADG & LM339A Fan Model EVGA H1282412L (130mm, 12V, 0.18A, 1730RPM, hydro dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier Mospec S10C60C Standby PWM Controller 29604

This looks to be the new Leadex II platform, made by Super Flower, which offers improved performance compared to the G2 series' Leadex design. We already saw this platform in EVGA's 850 G3. Only the 5VSB circuit remains the same (though our sources say the OEM is already working on an update featuring a more efficient 5VSB regulator).

Super Flower uses a 130mm HDB fan since a larger-diameter one wouldn't fit in the compact chassis. The resonant controller is not the one we saw in the 850 G3 (SF201T), but rather an IC code-named SF29605. On the secondary side, a mix of Chemi-Con electrolytic and polymer caps filter the rails.

The build quality is generally good. However, we'd prefer capacitors with a longer lifetime on the modular board instead of the KRG caps. Fortunately, stress on the caps is low in this region since most of the ripple filtering takes place on the main PCB's secondary side.

Image 1 of 31 Image 2 of 31 Image 3 of 31 Image 4 of 31 Image 5 of 31 Image 6 of 31 Image 7 of 31 Image 8 of 31 Image 9 of 31 Image 10 of 31 Image 11 of 31 Image 12 of 31 Image 13 of 31 Image 14 of 31 Image 15 of 31 Image 16 of 31 Image 17 of 31 Image 18 of 31 Image 19 of 31 Image 20 of 31 Image 21 of 31 Image 22 of 31 Image 23 of 31 Image 24 of 31 Image 25 of 31 Image 26 of 31 Image 27 of 31 Image 28 of 31 Image 29 of 31 Image 30 of 31 Image 31 of 31

Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.

The following video shows the PSU’s internals.



