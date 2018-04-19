Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)Super Flower
Platform ModelLeadex II
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & diode
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x CREE C3D04060A (600V, 4A @ 155°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
APFC ControllerSF29603
PWM ControllerSF29605 & S9602
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs4x Infineon IPP041N04N G (40V, 90A @ 100°C, 4.1mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: no info
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Chemi-Con (1-2000h @ 105°C, KMG), Chemi-Con (1000h @ 105°C, KRG), Chemi-Con (105°C, W) Polymers: Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICSF29605 & LM324ADG & LM339A
Fan ModelEVGA H1282412L (130mm, 12V, 0.18A, 1730RPM, hydro dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
RectifierMospec S10C60C
Standby PWM Controller29604

This looks to be the new Leadex II platform, made by Super Flower, which offers improved performance compared to the G2 series' Leadex design. We already saw this platform in EVGA's 850 G3. Only the 5VSB circuit remains the same (though our sources say the OEM is already working on an update featuring a more efficient 5VSB regulator).

Super Flower uses a 130mm HDB fan since a larger-diameter one wouldn't fit in the compact chassis. The resonant controller is not the one we saw in the 850 G3 (SF201T), but rather an IC code-named SF29605. On the secondary side, a mix of Chemi-Con electrolytic and polymer caps filter the rails.

The build quality is generally good. However, we'd prefer capacitors with a longer lifetime on the modular board instead of the KRG caps. Fortunately, stress on the caps is low in this region since most of the ripple filtering takes place on the main PCB's secondary side.

Image 1 of 31

Image 2 of 31

Image 3 of 31

Image 4 of 31

Image 5 of 31

Image 6 of 31

Image 7 of 31

Image 8 of 31

Image 9 of 31

Image 10 of 31

Image 11 of 31

Image 12 of 31

Image 13 of 31

Image 14 of 31

Image 15 of 31

Image 16 of 31

Image 17 of 31

Image 18 of 31

Image 19 of 31

Image 20 of 31

Image 21 of 31

Image 22 of 31

Image 23 of 31

Image 24 of 31

Image 25 of 31

Image 26 of 31

Image 27 of 31

Image 28 of 31

Image 29 of 31

Image 30 of 31

Image 31 of 31

Here are some photos showing the PSU’s major parts.

The following video shows the PSU’s internals.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 01:50
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    A supernova ... is a transient astronomical event that occurs during the last stellar evolutionary stages of a massive star's life, whose destruction is marked by one final titanic explosion.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernova
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 07:19
    Indeed it is but thankfully those ones have nothing to do with explosions :)
    Reply
  • Co BIY 19 April 2018 07:57
    "If you want to install a pair of high-end cards, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 is simply not an option."

    Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?

    Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 08:06
    You will only have problems if you try to feed 2x VEGA cards with a 650W PSU. The Nvidia high-end cards have low consumption.

    this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-gpus-for-mining-ethereum,5507.html
    Reply
  • gosubuilder 19 April 2018 14:33
    I've had this PSU in my build sine around June 2017. Its been solid, haven't had any issues. Its noise isn't as bad as described in this article. I don't think I've stopped once thinking, "damn this PSU is loud" once.
    Reply
  • jpe1701 19 April 2018 16:07
    They stopped putting 2 eps connectors in the 650 g2 as well. Mine came with only one and it was bought just a few months ago. Coincidentally would it be safe to use a splitter on that eps cable or was the original wired with connectors on different wires inside the sleeving?
    Reply
  • 10tacle 19 April 2018 17:05
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.

    Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.

    EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-450-b3-psu,5160.html
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 21:05
    20899713 said:
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
    Maybe b/c regular novas don't produce black holes? Also, not sure how violent they are, as a supernova is thought to be different from novas in more than just scale.
    Reply
  • powernod 23 April 2018 15:00
    nice PSU but it's unacceptable for a 650watt PowerSupply to have only 1 EPS connector.(EDIT: BeQuiet's 550watt DarkPowerPro11 has 2-EPS!! https://www.bequiet.com/en/powersupply/611 ) Even older AM3+ motherboards such as the ASUS CrosshairV Formula-Z that my brother has, use an 1x8 & 1x4 ATX12V power connector , so this PSU would be unable to power this kind of mobo!!
    Once again, excellent review by @Aris !! The best & most thorough PSU reviewer currently !!
    Reply