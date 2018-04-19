EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the 650 G3’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Under normal loads, EVGA's 650 G3 is on par with Corsair's RM650x. Under light loads, it lands in second place behind the Seasonic SSR-650PD, which is 80 PLUS Platinum-certified.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.194A 0.492A 0.484A 0.196A 19.662 76.319% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.729 12.229V 5.013V 3.308V 5.068V 25.763 115.10V 2 2.412A 0.990A 0.994A 0.396A 39.745 83.797% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.872 12.225V 5.015V 3.309V 5.061V 47.430 157.55V 3 3.632A 1.487A 1.508A 5.056A 59.864 85.388% 1462 RPM 37.8 dB(A) 0.945 12.233V 5.016V 3.310V 5.056V 70.108 115.10V 4 4.841A 1.995A 1.990A 0.791A 79.818 86.888% 1355 RPM 33.5 dB(A) 0.941 12.234V 5.017V 3.311V 5.050V 91.863 115.10V

This PSU's efficiency is high under light loads. But once the fan starts spinning fast to exhaust heat, its noise output ramps up as well.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.515 73.153% 0.051 5.070V 0.704 115.05V 2 0.252A 1.277 76.789% 0.114 5.066V 1.663 115.05V 3 0.543A 2.744 77.955% 0.212 5.058V 3.520 115.05V 4 1.002A 5.058 78.467% 0.311 5.046V 6.446 115.05V 5 1.502A 7.560 78.156% 0.374 5.034V 9.673 115.06V 6 3.002A 14.957 76.040% 0.457 4.983V 19.670 115.05V

The 5VSB rail isn't particularly efficient. Super Flower has to improve its performance if the company wants to meet all ErP Lot 3 2014, ErP Lot 6 2013 and CEC regulations, which are very strict.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.230V 5.012V 3.308V 5.074V 4.608 0.267 115.1V Standby 0.07 0.005 115.1V

Vampire power is low enough at 115V, though it could be lower with 230V input. This would definitely help improve the 5VSB rail's efficiency.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The semi-passive mode doesn't last long. Afterwards, the PSU's fan lands in a range between 25-30 dB(A). Super Flower could use a more granular ramp-up starting with lower RPM. This would help being noise output down at lighter loads.



