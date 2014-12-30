Far Cry 4 Game Performance Review

Image Quality, Settings, And Test Setup

To the casual eye, Far Cry 4 looks like Far Cry 3. That's not a big surprise, since both are powered by the Dunia Engine 2. The landscape is noticeably different, though. Kyrat is no tropical jungle. It's a large, mountainous land with canyons, lakes and waterfalls. I can't think of a more expansive, beautiful game setting. It can be breathtaking.

The animation above shows what you can expect from the various quality presets. Even low detail offers an attractive environment you can lose yourself in. With the ultra setting enabled, though, it's a sublime experience.

For our custom benchmark, we found a spot that's not only repeatable, but also demanding enough to really press the hardware. Vegetation and environmental effects seem to be the primary factor in dictating frame rate. A few animals or a small shootout won't have any meaningful impact. A 30-second run through the forest from inside an outpost is where we chose to test.

Test System And Hardware

As always, we strive to represent results across a wide range of graphics hardware. We tested every modern card we could get our hands on, from the Radeon HD 6450 to the new GeForce GTX 980 and dual-GPU Radeon R9 295X2. We even tried testing GeForce GTX 970 and 980 cards in SLI. However, our samples aren't identical models, and SLI wasn't cooperative when we used different third-party solutions in tandem.

We tested the game at low, medium and ultra detail levels across a number of resolutions from 1280x720 (720p) to 3840x2160 (Ultra HD). The 4K resolution is equivalent to four 1080p monitors. Despite that massive number of pixels, 4K monitors are becoming more popular every day thanks to sub-$600 options like Asus' PB298Q:

Unlike older models that require splitting a single video stream into two HDMI inputs, this 28" display is capable of 3840x2160 video at 60Hz over a single DisplayPort 1.2 cable. You can read more about the screen in Asus PB287Q 28-Inch 4K Monitor Review: Ultra HD For $650.

Test System CPU Intel Core i5-4690K (Haswell): 3.5GHz (3.9GHz max. Turbo Boost), 6MB Shared L3 Cache Motherboard ASRock Fatal1ty Z97 Killer, LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory 8GB G.Skill Trident (2 x 4GB) F3-2400C10D-8GTD, 1600MT/s, CAS 11-11-11-28 1T Graphics GeForce GT 730 512MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 2GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 2GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 760 2GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 970 4GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 980 4GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 512MB GDDR5Radeon R7 240 1GB DDR3Radeon R7 250X 1GB GDDR5Radeon R7 260X 1GB GDDR5Radeon R9 270 2GB GDDR5Radeon R9 285 3GB GDDR5Radeon R9 290X 4GB GDDR5Radeon R9 290X 8GB GDDR5Radeon R9 295X2 8GB GDDR5 SSD Adata Premier Pro SP920 128GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power In Win GreenMe 650W 80 PLUS Bronze PSU Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 14.9 Omega, Nvidia GeForce 344.75 WHQL