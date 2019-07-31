Fractal Design ION+ 860P Power Supply Review: Whisper Quiet

Go to page:

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The ION+ achieves high-enough overall performance, but its competition is tough.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is where the ION+ 860P excels, beating the rest of its competition.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Fractal Design's overall efficiency is close enough to the category's average.

