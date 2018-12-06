FSP Hydro PTM 650W PSU Review: Clean, Quiet Power for Mid-Range PCs

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
EMI Results - Average Detector
Some of the recorded spikes exceed this test's limits. As a result, the HPT650M fails. Fortunately, at higher frequencies, conducted EMI emissions are low.
EMI Results - Peak Detector
A couple of spikes at higher frequencies stand out in our chart. They remain under this test's maximum tolerance, though.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content