FSP Hydro PTM 650W PSU Review: Clean, Quiet Power for Mid-Range PCs

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EMI Results - Average Detector

Some of the recorded spikes exceed this test's limits. As a result, the HPT650M fails. Fortunately, at higher frequencies, conducted EMI emissions are low.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

A couple of spikes at higher frequencies stand out in our chart. They remain under this test's maximum tolerance, though.



