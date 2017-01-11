FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Twins 500W's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 53.7mV 13.7mV 22.2mV 12.5mV Pass 20% Load 53.1mV 13.7mV 22.0mV 13.7mV Pass 30% Load 53.1mV 13.5mV 22.5mV 13.7mV Pass 40% Load 53.9mV 13.6mV 22.5mV 14.0mV Pass 50% Load 57.6mV 13.5mV 22.9mV 14.5mV Pass 60% Load 61.7mV 13.6mV 23.2mV 15.3mV Pass 70% Load 62.8mV 13.5mV 24.0mV 15.8mV Pass 80% Load 61.5mV 13.3mV 23.8mV 16.7mV Pass 90% Load 63.2mV 13.4mV 24.5mV 16.9mV Pass 100% Load 63.8mV 14.2mV 25.8mV 17.6mV Pass 110% Load 67.4mV 14.3mV 26.4mV 18.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 61.9mV 15.7mV 25.9mV 15.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 66.9mV 15.3mV 22.8mV 16.0mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V isn't that good, but it's great on the 5V and 5VSB rails. It's decent at 3.3V, too.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2