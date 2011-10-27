AMD FX: Energy Efficiency Compared To Eight Other CPUs

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Socket AM3 Platform
|Socket AM3+ Platform
|Asus Crosshair Formula V (Rev. 1.0), Chipset: AMD 990FX, BIOS: 9905 (2011-10-03)
|Socket AM3 Processors
|AMD Phenom II X4 980 (45 nm, Deneb, C3), 4C/4T, 3.7 GHz, 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, 125 W TDPAMD Phenom II X6 1100T (45 nm, Thuban, E0), 6C/6T, 3.3 GHz, 6 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, 125 W TDP, max. Turbo Core freq.: 3.7 GHz
|AM3+ Processors
|AMD FX-8150 (32 nm, Bulldozer) 8C/8T, 3.6 GHz, 8 MB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 125 W TDP, max. Turbo Core freq.: 4.2 GHz
|LGA 1156 Platform
|LGA 1156 Platform
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7, Chipset: Intel P55, BIOS: F8b
|LGA 1156 Processors
|Intel Core i7-870 (45 nm, Lynnfield, B1), 4C/8T, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 95 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.Intel Core i5-750 (45 nm, Lynnfield, B1), 4C/4T, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 95 W TDP, 3.2 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.
|LGA 1155 Platform
|LGA 1155 Platform
|Intel DP67BG, Chipset: Intel P67, BIOS: 2040
|LGA1155 Processors
|Intel Core i7-2600K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/8T, 3.4 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.8 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.
|LGA 1366 Platform
|LGA 1366 Platform
|MSI BigBang-XPower, Chipset: Intel X58, BIOS: 1.2
|LGA 1366 Processors
|Intel Core i7-975 Extreme Edition (45 nm, Bloomfield, D0), 4C/8T, 3.33 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.Intel Core i7-980X Extreme Edition (32 nm, Gulftown, B1), 6C/12T, 3.33 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 130 W TDP, 3.6 GHz max. Turbo Boost freq.
|Common Platform Components
|DDR3 Memory
|2/3 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|Discrete Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6850, GPU: Cypress (775 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR5 (2000 MT/s), Stream Processors: 960
|System Drive
|Samsung PM810 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760, SS-760KM
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1
|Drivers and Settings
|AMD Radeon Drivers
|ATI Catalyst 11.8 Suite for Windows 7
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|Ver: 10.6.0.1002
|Audio Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|iTunes
|Version: 10.4.1.10, Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format
|Lame MP3
|Version 3.98.3, Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kb/s)
|Video Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.95, Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48 000 Hz, Six-Channel, English to Video: AVC, Audio1: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile)
|MainConcept Reference v2.2
|Version: 2.2.0.5440, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16 Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Application Benchmarks and Settings
|Benchmark
|Details
|7-Zip
|Version 9.22 beta, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|WinZip 15.5 Pro
|Version 14.0 Pro (8652), WinZIP Commandline Version 3, ZIPX, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version: 10 x64, Rendering Space Flyby Mentalray (SPECapc_3dsmax9), Frame: 248, Resolution: 1440x1080
|Adobe After Effects CS5.5
|Create Video, which includes 3 Streams, Frames: 210, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously: on
|Adobe Photoshop CS 5.1 (64-Bit)
|Version: 11, Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15 000x7266), Filters: Radial Blur (Amount: 10; Method: zoom; Quality: good), Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark symbol), Median (Radius: 1px), Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar)
|Adobe Acrobat X Professional
|Version: 10.0.0, == Printing Preferenced Menu ==, Default Settings: Standard, == Adobe PDF Security - Edit Menu ==, Encrypt all documents (128-bit RC4), Open Password: 123, Permissions Password: 321
|Microsoft PowerPoint 2010
|Version: 2007 SP2, PPT to PDF, PowerPoint Document (115 Pages), Adobe PDF-Printer
|Blender
|Version: 2.59 beta, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1
|Matlab
|R2011a, Internal Benchmark: 10 runs
We ran the applications for the efficiency test in the following order:
Single-Threaded:
Adobe Acrobat
Winzip
iTunes
Lame
3ds Max
Multi-Threaded:
Blender
HandBrake
MainConcept
After Effects
Photoshop
Premiere
Matlab
7-Zip
the benchmarks with real world softwares(and not some specialized highly threaded synthetic benchmark that gives biased results) are the ones that matter to me. i use some of the softwares occassionally (blender), some more frequently (winrar, 7zip, lame encoder) and this article helped me a lot when i choose my next pc.
did you guys see the ridiculous tdp number on cpu-z screenshot of fx8150? 223 w what the !@#$. i wonder which one got it wrong, amd or cpu-z.
amd-fans-in-denial can argue as much as they want, but the reality didn't change. the efficiency numbers pretty much mirrored the bd review - bd isnt power efficient. even the ph ii 980 - the most power hungry of phenoms is more power efficient than fx 8150. and people who don't care about power consumption should care about the cooling and maintenance bd would need along with a power hungry high performance gfx card. imagine running an air-cooled fx 8150 @ 4.7 ghz with nvidia gtx 580 or radeon hd 6990.
i can use any kind of acronyms like 'lol' or 'lmao' on bd's laughable power efficiency(even lynnfield beat it!) and performance but i am really sad and disappointed.
if amd can't compete with intel, intel will keep selling their cpu at a high(and higher) price - avg users like me will be the loser.
Not really, for the most time everyone was aware that BD was not going to be a SB killer, AMD themselves had hinted at it, then their PR department (propaganda office I would say) started pumping up the hype.
2700K is BS... 100MHz extra is definitely not worth it. 2600K and 2500K remain best bang for buck right now.