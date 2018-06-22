Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Review: (Mostly) Faster Than 1050 2GB

Results: Ashes of the Singularity, Battlefield 1, Destiny 2, and Doom
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
GeForce GTX 1050 3GB landed right between GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and 1050 Ti 4GB in our average frame rate bar chart.
As we saw back in '16 when Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 1050s, the whole family outperformed AMD’s Radeon RX 460/560.
Battlefield 1
The same goes for Battlefield 1, another game that we tested under DirectX 12.
GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and Radeon RX 560 4GB demonstrate the largest frame time spikes. They both register lower 99th percentile frame rates as a result.
Destiny 2
This is one of two DirectX 11-based games that place GeForce GTX 1050 2GB ahead of the 3GB configuration. Presumably, the changes Nvidia made to GP107’s back-end are not counterbalanced by the chip’s additional SMs and higher clock rate in Destiny 2.
Doom
In contrast, our Vulkan-based run through Doom puts GeForce GTX 1050 3GB on the same level as GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Well, our somewhat opposing speculations when the 3GB version announced pretty much are BOTH confirmed with this test.
Sometimes it achieves parity with the 1050Ti, and sometimes it dips below 1050 performance.
Depends on the game.
One thing neither of us considered in our conversation - the need for higher clocks pushes up power consumption to the point where spikes occasionally exceed the specs for the PCIe slot.
Still, the results are interesting - and my curmudgeonly side somewhat objects to the idea of cutting memory bandwidth and compensating for it by cranking up the power.
Second paragraph of the article.
"According to our sources, it really doesn’t. Slowly but surely, GeForce GTX 1050 3GB cards will start replacing 2GB boards, particularly as the 512MB memory chips used on those 2GB implementations become harder to source. "
I've been playing with this a bit. Wanted to get the GDDR5 fast enough to give 112 GB/s but realistically it's going to take down-clocking the 1050 2GB, overclocking the 3GB card, and then seeing what difference the missing ROP partition/L2 makes. Will continue trying to come up with a good comparison.
It *is* a real product. There's a model number and everything :) I've been itching to do something with graphics for months!