Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Review: (Mostly) Faster Than 1050 2GB

Results: Ashes of the Singularity, Battlefield 1, Destiny 2, and Doom

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

GeForce GTX 1050 3GB landed right between GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and 1050 Ti 4GB in our average frame rate bar chart.

As we saw back in '16 when Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 1050s, the whole family outperformed AMD’s Radeon RX 460/560.

Battlefield 1

The same goes for Battlefield 1, another game that we tested under DirectX 12.

GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and Radeon RX 560 4GB demonstrate the largest frame time spikes. They both register lower 99th percentile frame rates as a result.

Destiny 2

This is one of two DirectX 11-based games that place GeForce GTX 1050 2GB ahead of the 3GB configuration. Presumably, the changes Nvidia made to GP107’s back-end are not counterbalanced by the chip’s additional SMs and higher clock rate in Destiny 2.

Doom

In contrast, our Vulkan-based run through Doom puts GeForce GTX 1050 3GB on the same level as GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB.

