Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Review: (Mostly) Faster Than 1050 2GB

Results: Rise of the Tomb Raider, StarCraft II, and The Witcher 3

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The frame rate bar chart drops GeForce GTX 1050 3GB between the 1050 Ti 4GB and 1050 2GB, and ahead of Radeon RX 560. But our 99th percentile frame rates tell another story.

Mainly, Radeon RX 560 did the best job of maintaining a frame rate above 30 throughout our benchmark run. Conversely, GeForce GTX 1050 2GB fell off quickly due to a number of severe frame time spikes.

StarCraft II

Nvidia dominated in StarCraft II, with all three GeForce cards hitting a platform-imposed bottleneck. Only AMD’s Radeon RX 560 trailed quite a way behind. The GCN architecture just doesn't perform as well in older DirectX 9/10/11-based games.

The Witcher 3

This is the second game in our suite where GeForce GTX 1050 3GB trailed the 2GB version, though they both beat Radeon RX 560.

In reality, AMD’s card hung right with the 3GB GeForce GTX 1050 through most of our benchmark. It was only the slowest two percent of frames that caused AMD’s Radeon to lose ground.

