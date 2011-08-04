Four Overclocked GeForce GTX 580 Cards, Rounded Up

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator And Metro 2033
Aliens vs. Predator gives us more of the same. To be fair, we don’t expect a dramatic increase in raw performance from a factory overclock—the real differences should become apparent in the noise and temperature benchmarks.
There’s little for us to add here, although we should mention that none of the benchmarks so far seem to take advantage of the extra graphics memory on Zotac’s AMP²! card, even at 2560x1600.
reason for MSI's faster performance : faster memory?
though there is a triple slot 580 from ASUS that should also be included.
with all the talk on how the 590 is the 'flagship' card or the 'meat and potatoes',
it's the 580 that really brings home the bacon..