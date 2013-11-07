Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results (OpenCL): GPGPU Benchmarks
The OpenCL results are similar to what we found when we reviewed GeForce GTX Titan. This API has been seemingly neglected for some time by Nvidia and could use attention. AMD's Tahiti- and Hawaii-based boards turn in superior results.
It could also come down to production variance between the chips. Seen in before in manufacturing and it's not pretty. Sounds like we're starting to hit the ceiling with these GPUs... Makes me wonder what architectural magic they'll come up with next.
IB