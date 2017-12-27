Trending

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Board & Power Supply

For its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G, Gigabyte uses the second revision of a PCB we know from the GTX 1070 G1 Gaming. Interestingly, Gigabyte rotates this design's GPU by 90°, shifts the GPU voltage regulation circuitry to the left, and moves the memory to the right. As a result, there is no memory module between the VRM and GPU, or on the hot PCB traces. From a thermal perspective, Gigabyte's modifications make a lot of sense.

The company employs a uPI Semiconductor uP9511 6+2-phase buck controller for the GPU's six power phases.

The memory's two phases are controlled by a smaller OEM component that we don't have any information on. Each phase is realized using a highly integrated ON Semiconductor NTMFD4901NF, which combines high- and low-side MOSFETs, along with a Schottky diode.

Gigabyte places the BIOS, GPU PWM controller, and gate drivers for the GPU's VRMs to the back of the PCB. It also uses a thick thermal pad back there, which helps dissipate heat through the backplate.

GPU Power Supply
PWM ControlleruP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller

Gate Driver58603AGate Driver

VRM High SideAON6414Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET

VRM Low SideAON6508Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET

CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes15nH

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules

PWM ControllerTwo PhasesBuck ControllerOEM

VRMNTMFD4901NFON SemiconductorDual N-channel MOSFETHigh- and Low-Side

CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes22nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages

BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM BIOS

RGB ControllerHT32F52241Holtek32-bit ARM Cortex M0+

Input RangeCoil (smoothing) and shunt at eight-pin power connector

Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 1x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- ARM processor for RGB control


  • Cryio 27 December 2017 15:22
    I'm still mostly impressed how the Vega64 is universally faster than 1080, same for Vega56 vs 1070.
  • MASOUTH 27 December 2017 16:20
    "universally faster"

    I do not think it means what you think it means...
  • derekullo 27 December 2017 16:36
    20526514 said:
    I'm still mostly impressed how the Vega64 is universally faster than 1080, same for Vega56 vs 1070.

    The Geforce 1080 beats the Vega64 in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands at 2560x1440.

    The Vega64 is also a 295 watt tdp card versus the 180 watt Geforce 1080.

    A 60% increase in TDP to be 0 - 12% better is not very efficient.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2839/geforce-gtx-1080
    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2871/radeon-rx-vega-64

    For completeness, the Geforce 1080 Ti is a 250 watt card.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2877/geforce-gtx-1080-ti

    On the other hand, Vega56/64 are both awesome monero miners even taking their 295 watt tdp into account.

    https://whattomine.com/coins?utf8=%E2%9C%93&adapt_q_280x=0&adapt_q_380=0&adapt_q_fury=0&adapt_q_470=0&adapt_q_480=0&adapt_q_570=0&adapt_q_580=0&adapt_q_vega56=1&adapt_vega56=true&adapt_q_vega64=0&adapt_q_750Ti=0&adapt_q_1050Ti=0&adapt_q_10606=0&adapt_q_1070=0&adapt_q_1080=0&adapt_q_1080Ti=0&eth=true&factor%5Beth_hr%5D=36.5&factor%5Beth_p%5D=210.0&grof=true&factor%5Bgro_hr%5D=38.0&factor%5Bgro_p%5D=190.0&x11gf=true&factor%5Bx11g_hr%5D=10.5&factor%5Bx11g_p%5D=230.0&cn=true&factor%5Bcn_hr%5D=1850.0&factor%5Bcn_p%5D=190.0&eq=true&factor%5Beq_hr%5D=440.0&factor%5Beq_p%5D=190.0&lre=true&factor%5Blrev2_hr%5D=13000.0&factor%5Blrev2_p%5D=190.0&ns=true&factor%5Bns_hr%5D=290.0&factor%5Bns_p%5D=160.0&lbry=true&factor%5Blbry_hr%5D=260.0&factor%5Blbry_p%5D=210.0&bk2bf=true&factor%5Bbk2b_hr%5D=1900.0&factor%5Bbk2b_p%5D=230.0&bk14=true&factor%5Bbk14_hr%5D=2600.0&factor%5Bbk14_p%5D=210.0&pas=true&factor%5Bpas_hr%5D=1350.0&factor%5Bpas_p%5D=230.0&skh=true&factor%5Bskh_hr%5D=36.0&factor%5Bskh_p%5D=210.0&factor%5Bl2z_hr%5D=420.0&factor%5Bl2z_p%5D=300.0&factor%5Bcost%5D=0.1&sort=Profitability24&volume=0&revenue=24h&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=abucoins&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bitfinex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bittrex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bleutrade&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=cryptopia&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=hitbtc&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=poloniex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=yobit&dataset=Main&commit=Calculate
  • danielh1949 27 December 2017 17:06
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
  • FormatC 28 December 2017 06:13
    20526949 said:
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
    What's the problem? Haven't you ever been in a lab before? The parts can be stacked and this is provided for by the manufacturer. Besides, everything's screwed down, don't worry. I need short signalling pathways to connect the scopes to each other, there are not many possibilities left. And - between you and me: when I'm standing in front of it, the top scope is barely at eye level. This is the art of photography, not a high shelf :D

    If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
  • danielh1949 28 December 2017 23:43
    20529267 said:
    20526949 said:
    Stacking 4 Oscopes on top of a high shelf? are you serious? please reconsider, your work is worth reading.
    What's the problem? Haven't you ever been in a lab before? The parts can be stacked and this is provided for by the manufacturer. Besides, everything's screwed down, don't worry. I need short signalling pathways to connect the scopes to each other, there are not many possibilities left. And - between you and me: when I'm standing in front of it, the top scope is barely at eye level. This is the art of photography, not a high shelf :D

    If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
    Just concerned about your safety, and I've built enough of my own; but I see from your picture that I need not be concerned. Nice setup, as long as it's safe. I look forward to interesting reading. I'd especially like waveform comparison of the current PCI with the new bus they're considering as the replacement. The whole waveguide multilayer PC board is nearly as interesting as Walsh codes. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Hope it's better than this one was. Old Lang Syne is gaining new meaning to me. Dan
  • FormatC 29 December 2017 05:28
    Have you ever been to the lab in China? What is the screw for the German and the glue for the American is the cable tie for the Chinese. It's all very optimistic (ok, it looks so), but it's (mostly) holding up well. :D

    I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)
  • danielh1949 29 December 2017 16:42
    20533302 said:
    Have you ever been to the lab in China? What is the screw for the German and the glue for the American is the cable tie for the Chinese. It's all very optimistic (ok, it looks so), but it's (mostly) holding up well. :D

    I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)

    My uncle, Herr Professor, sent me German Erektor Sets for my earliest birthdays (or so I seem to remember), Your question brought to my mind a vision of an erector set tower held together by wire ties.:pt1cable: I guess it would be good for an earthquake, although I would not like to be on it at that time.
