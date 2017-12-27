Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Board & Power Supply
For its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G, Gigabyte uses the second revision of a PCB we know from the GTX 1070 G1 Gaming. Interestingly, Gigabyte rotates this design's GPU by 90°, shifts the GPU voltage regulation circuitry to the left, and moves the memory to the right. As a result, there is no memory module between the VRM and GPU, or on the hot PCB traces. From a thermal perspective, Gigabyte's modifications make a lot of sense.
The company employs a uPI Semiconductor uP9511 6+2-phase buck controller for the GPU's six power phases.
The memory's two phases are controlled by a smaller OEM component that we don't have any information on. Each phase is realized using a highly integrated ON Semiconductor NTMFD4901NF, which combines high- and low-side MOSFETs, along with a Schottky diode.
Gigabyte places the BIOS, GPU PWM controller, and gate drivers for the GPU's VRMs to the back of the PCB. It also uses a thick thermal pad back there, which helps dissipate heat through the backplate.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
|uP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller
Gate Driver58603AGate Driver
VRM High SideAON6414Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET
VRM Low SideAON6508Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET
CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes15nH
Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules
PWM ControllerTwo PhasesBuck ControllerOEM
VRMNTMFD4901NFON SemiconductorDual N-channel MOSFETHigh- and Low-Side
CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes22nH
Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages
BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM BIOS
RGB ControllerHT32F52241Holtek32-bit ARM Cortex M0+
Input RangeCoil (smoothing) and shunt at eight-pin power connector
Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 1x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- ARM processor for RGB control
I do not think it means what you think it means...
The Geforce 1080 beats the Vega64 in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands at 2560x1440.
The Vega64 is also a 295 watt tdp card versus the 180 watt Geforce 1080.
A 60% increase in TDP to be 0 - 12% better is not very efficient.
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2839/geforce-gtx-1080
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2871/radeon-rx-vega-64
For completeness, the Geforce 1080 Ti is a 250 watt card.
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpudb/2877/geforce-gtx-1080-ti
On the other hand, Vega56/64 are both awesome monero miners even taking their 295 watt tdp into account.
https://whattomine.com/coins?utf8=%E2%9C%93&adapt_q_280x=0&adapt_q_380=0&adapt_q_fury=0&adapt_q_470=0&adapt_q_480=0&adapt_q_570=0&adapt_q_580=0&adapt_q_vega56=1&adapt_vega56=true&adapt_q_vega64=0&adapt_q_750Ti=0&adapt_q_1050Ti=0&adapt_q_10606=0&adapt_q_1070=0&adapt_q_1080=0&adapt_q_1080Ti=0ð=true&factor%5Beth_hr%5D=36.5&factor%5Beth_p%5D=210.0&grof=true&factor%5Bgro_hr%5D=38.0&factor%5Bgro_p%5D=190.0&x11gf=true&factor%5Bx11g_hr%5D=10.5&factor%5Bx11g_p%5D=230.0&cn=true&factor%5Bcn_hr%5D=1850.0&factor%5Bcn_p%5D=190.0&eq=true&factor%5Beq_hr%5D=440.0&factor%5Beq_p%5D=190.0&lre=true&factor%5Blrev2_hr%5D=13000.0&factor%5Blrev2_p%5D=190.0&ns=true&factor%5Bns_hr%5D=290.0&factor%5Bns_p%5D=160.0&lbry=true&factor%5Blbry_hr%5D=260.0&factor%5Blbry_p%5D=210.0&bk2bf=true&factor%5Bbk2b_hr%5D=1900.0&factor%5Bbk2b_p%5D=230.0&bk14=true&factor%5Bbk14_hr%5D=2600.0&factor%5Bbk14_p%5D=210.0&pas=true&factor%5Bpas_hr%5D=1350.0&factor%5Bpas_p%5D=230.0&skh=true&factor%5Bskh_hr%5D=36.0&factor%5Bskh_p%5D=210.0&factor%5Bl2z_hr%5D=420.0&factor%5Bl2z_p%5D=300.0&factor%5Bcost%5D=0.1&sort=Profitability24&volume=0&revenue=24h&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=abucoins&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bitfinex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bittrex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=bleutrade&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=cryptopia&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=hitbtc&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=poloniex&factor%5Bexchanges%5D%5B%5D=yobit&dataset=Main&commit=Calculate
If you don't have any problems, you can build your own... ;)
I wish you also a happy new year and have a nice time. :)
My uncle, Herr Professor, sent me German Erektor Sets for my earliest birthdays (or so I seem to remember), Your question brought to my mind a vision of an erector set tower held together by wire ties.:pt1cable: I guess it would be good for an earthquake, although I would not like to be on it at that time.