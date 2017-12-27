Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G Review

Board & Power Supply

For its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G, Gigabyte uses the second revision of a PCB we know from the GTX 1070 G1 Gaming. Interestingly, Gigabyte rotates this design's GPU by 90°, shifts the GPU voltage regulation circuitry to the left, and moves the memory to the right. As a result, there is no memory module between the VRM and GPU, or on the hot PCB traces. From a thermal perspective, Gigabyte's modifications make a lot of sense.

The company employs a uPI Semiconductor uP9511 6+2-phase buck controller for the GPU's six power phases.

The memory's two phases are controlled by a smaller OEM component that we don't have any information on. Each phase is realized using a highly integrated ON Semiconductor NTMFD4901NF, which combines high- and low-side MOSFETs, along with a Schottky diode.

Gigabyte places the BIOS, GPU PWM controller, and gate drivers for the GPU's VRMs to the back of the PCB. It also uses a thick thermal pad back there, which helps dissipate heat through the backplate.

GPU Power Supply PWM Controller uP9511uPI SemiconductorEight-phase PWM controller

Gate Driver58603AGate Driver

VRM High SideAON6414Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET

VRM Low SideAON6508Alpha & OmegaN-channel MOSFET

CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes15nH

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT51J256M32HF-80MicronGDDR5, 8 Gb/s8 Gigabit (32x 256Mb)Eight Modules

PWM ControllerTwo PhasesBuck ControllerOEM

VRMNTMFD4901NFON SemiconductorDual N-channel MOSFETHigh- and Low-Side

CoilsMagic CoilsFoxconnEncapsulated ferrite chokes22nH

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Monitoring ChipCurrents, Voltages

BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM BIOS

RGB ControllerHT32F52241Holtek32-bit ARM Cortex M0+

Input RangeCoil (smoothing) and shunt at eight-pin power connector

Other FeaturesSpecial Features- 1x eight-pin auxiliary power connector- Filter choke at entry- ARM processor for RGB control



