Challenging FPS: Testing SLI And CrossFire Using Video Capture

Test System And Benchmarks
We're using Nvidia's FCAT suite of tools to compare the performance of two Radeon HD 7870s in CrossFire to a pair of GeForce GTX 660 Tis in SLI across a wide spectrum of modern games. These closely-priced (and popular) competitors are perfect for showcasing the differences between each company's multi-card rendering technologies.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base, 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UP7, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|2 x GeForce GTX 660 Ti 2 GB GDDR5 in SLI2 x Radeon HD 7870 2 GB GDDR5 in CrossFire
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB, 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Nvidia GeForce 314.22 Beta
|Benchmarks
|Borderlands 2
|v.1.0.28.697606, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Crysis 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|F1 2012
|v.1.3.3.0, Included Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run
|Far Cry 3
|v.1.0.0.1, Custom Benchmark, 50-second Fraps run
|Tomb Raider
|v.1.0.722.3, Custom Benchmark, 45-second Fraps run
FCAT isn't for end users, it's for review sites. The tech is supplied by hardware manufacturers, Nvidia just makes the scripts. They gave them to us for testing.
The problem i have with the hardware you picked for this reviews is that even though, RAW FPS are not the main idea behind the review, you are giving a Tool for every troll on the net to say AMD hardware or drivers are crap. The idea behind the review is good though.
But as great as the review is, I feel one thing that review sites have dropped the ball on is the lack of v-sync comparisons. A lot of people play with v-sync, and while a 60hz monitor is going to limit what you can test, you could get a 120hz or 144hz monitor and see how they behave with v-sync on.
And the toughest thing of all, is how can microstutter be more accurately quantified. Not counting the runt frames gives a more accurate representation of FPS, but does not quantify microstutter that may be happening as a result.
It seems the more info we get, the more questions I have.