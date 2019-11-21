Intel Core i7-9700K 9th Gen CPU Review: Eight Cores And No Hyper-Threading

Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.
The Ryzen processors trail due to their lower per-core performance, determined by instruction-per-clock (IPC) throughput and frequency. Intel's Coffee Lake microarchitecture already dominates in comparisons of IPC, but bolstering it with higher clock rates extends the design's lead.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
The Core i7-9700K leads in this test as well, which typically favors physical cores over simultaneous multi-threading.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Ryzen 7 2700X is more competitive in the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark, largely because this game responds well to threading.
Intel's careful excision of Hyper-Threading, along with the addition of two extra cores and higher clock rates, gives Core i7-9700K an advantage over its predecessor. But once we overclock both CPUs, the difference between them is imperceptible.
What point am I making? Well, the motherboard, cpu cooler and cpu combined were cheaper then this i7 in this review. chew on that. And remember that ryzen2 should be out sometime in the spring of 2019, and it will be completely compatible with everything I just purchased while being on par with or even faster then this last intel chip.
Now that you've chewed on that for a bit, ask yourself "why did THG stamp an editor approval on this chip again?" We probably should, "Just buy it," I guess, and not ask so many questions.
except that's not what we're seeing. 105.5 fps vs 94.9 fps is 10.4%, a 10.4% improvement for the 8c16t intel core i9-9900k. yet the chip is running at 5.0ghz vs the 8c16t ryzen 7 2700x at 4.2 ghz, which means the intel is clocked about 19.0% faster then the AMD to get a 10.4% lead in FPS.
These Intel cpus DO NOT have higher IPS then Ryzen. If anything, assuming there isn't some sort of scaling issue in the testing suite, this seems to indicate that intel's cpus have moderately less IPS then AMD Ryzen+ and are currently getting by with clock speed alone. Which means this is as far away from sandy bridge vs fx then we could get. Sandy bridge didn't just clock to 5ghz, but was sporting almost 40% better IPS then Piledriver FX cpus.
It to be proven actuate by doing a math equation. 99.99% of the internet making claims with no source to back it up.
This only works if you don't know CPU and GPU utilization.
Looking at a lot of gaming benchmarks even the i3/pentiums/2400g etc are only 10-20% below the 9900k because gaming benchmarks are made to push the GPUs and not the CPUs so the GPUs bottleneck way before the CPUs,and even if they don't, scaling in games means that slower CPUs can just use more threads to get to the same FPS.
Look at CPU benchmarks the deficit the ryzen CPUs have there is still there in gaming it just shows in the utilization where the ryzen cpu will have 30-40% more utilization (2700x vs 9900k) .
They tested and proved this theory by delidding and replacing the solder with conductonaut and got a 8C decrease in temps. Then they lapped the die -.15 and -.20mm and retested which came back with even lower results.
When you account for the difference in cooling and motherboards as well you can get a 2600 + 1070ti for price of a 9700k.
Maybe we will see larger gaps with the new intel when they test 1080p on a 2080. So glad I didnt wait and go with one of these