Intel Core i7-9700K 9th Gen CPU Review: Eight Cores And No Hyper-Threading

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

The Ryzen processors trail due to their lower per-core performance, determined by instruction-per-clock (IPC) throughput and frequency. Intel's Coffee Lake microarchitecture already dominates in comparisons of IPC, but bolstering it with higher clock rates extends the design's lead.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Core i7-9700K leads in this test as well, which typically favors physical cores over simultaneous multi-threading.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Ryzen 7 2700X is more competitive in the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark, largely because this game responds well to threading.

Intel's careful excision of Hyper-Threading, along with the addition of two extra cores and higher clock rates, gives Core i7-9700K an advantage over its predecessor. But once we overclock both CPUs, the difference between them is imperceptible.



MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content