Apple iPhone 4S, Part 2: Battery, Camera, And Display Quality

Siri, How Smart Is Smart?
Siri, a new automated voice control system, is probably the most discussed feature to find its way in Apple's iPhone 4S. Think of it as a virtual butler. You hold down the home button and you're prompted to speak. For a comprehensive list of the functions Siri can perform, check out Tuaw.com’s post.
We've already seen a number of parodies demonstrating Siri's various limitations. However, we're more interested in the mechanics of linguistics and intelligence. So how does it work?
First, we should clarify that Siri isn't just an app. Provided you're asking questions and not giving commands, Siri is a service that interfaces with Apple's servers to find a response. As such, the "intelligence" behind Siri may change over time as the company optimizes its code.
Let's get the obvious out of the way. Is it smart? Well, no. it won't pass a Turing test.
Syntax matters a lot. I've spent the better part of a day experimenting, and Siri definitely prefers the English standard of subject/verb/object, as opposed to object/subject/verb or object/verb/subject. Basically, don't talk like Yoda.
Questions, commands, or statements that contain extra or unessential words confuse Siri.
Whenever you ask a question, Siri checks to see if it contains a keyword. This list of keywords only takes precedence over general syntax rules when Siri doesn't recognize the string of words as a question.
A given keyword sets off a function like looking up the weather. So far, we've worked out that this list includes: clothing, weather, food, restaurants, hospital, and clinic.
We know it's a keyword-based search because we can use complete nonsense using a random word generator and still get a result. No grammar or logic is needed for this type of "intelligence."
Some proper nouns are also included in this list.
Provided your syntax is correct and is structured in the form of a question, Siri seems to lock in on the word "you" in order to recognize when it should provide eight-ball-style answers.
I believe the 4 also came with yellow/blue screens, if so the screen is nothing new.
you want a human comparable AI running inside a phone?
of course siri is basic. and so is all other AI.
The IP4S to me feels like an attempt by apple to lower expenses by leveraging existing architectures (IP4) and components (processor from iPad2) to drive profit margins.
The only reason someone with an IP4 should upgrade to an IP4S is that due to extreme demand you could probably sell back your IP4 for 350-400$ and know that your 4S will retain value for a long time as well.
Yes and no. I dialed back luminance for some other lab testing and we certainly still saw a difference in color temperature and gamma. This kind of goes back to the yellowing issue seen on some iPhone 4s (plural not 4S), which may be possibly related, but the replacements that Apple sent out were suppose to have their yellow tint fade away over time. At least that was the story... The bottom line is that there is a difference between the two models.
I suppose one could argue that its a cheaper panel. The one thing that the microscope shows is that it definitely is a different panel. This isn't just a weird chemical film that's plaguing a batch of Retina displays. This is actually a different panel at the subpixel level, because the subdomain structure has also changed.
7200 K is closer to the standard 6500 K, but without proper color calibration though, I'd say blue looks more natural. That's also reflected in the "standard calibration" most manufacturers use on their LCD displays.
I don't know about the only reason to switch. There certainly are many reasons not to use an iPhone, and I would be remiss to recommend one to everybody. In the US, the real problem is the inflexible carrier plans and the requirement to buy a data plan. Of course, this is a problem with all smartphones, so not just applicable to the iPhone.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com