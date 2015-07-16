iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Email Server Workload
The email server test shows a sizable increase with the cache enabled compared to without. Like our other tests, we precondition the system to measure consistent performance and not fresh-out-of-box cache results.
The uncached test shows a large performance decrease at a queue depth of four, an abnormality that appeared in all three runs.
How much is the case itself? That I might be interested in, but...
The case is a Supermicro CSE-721TQ-250B which is $160.
A great motherboard would be the X10SDV-F which is $850 (dual GBe Intel nics, Xeon-D 8 core, check Anandtech they did a great review on it). Stronger CPU than the one in this review.
Then for $1017 you can get the X10SDV-TLN4F which includes built in 2x Intel 10GBe as well as 2x Intel GBe.
or for $?? (probably more) the X10SDV-8C-TLN4F which is the same as above but has Hyperthreading (16 threads).
The price still seems kinda high, I'd like to see "real world use" as opposed to benchmarks but that's so difficult to actually do.
If the price seems high then it's not for you, but as said this is not a consumer product for home users. You want a basic, easy solution then investigate some of the WDMYCLOUD options instead. I bought a 4TB model and added a 4TB WD Elements as backup but that's for video storage and not as reliable nor as fast as a business class solution.
$2000 with drives for business is really not bad considering the cost to run a business, loss of data costs, and the fact you can probably write of some as a business expense.
On a side note, some guy vehemently argued against using ECC memory with ZFS. He admitted it was really stupid to *not* using ECC memory but he just couldn't admit he was wrong so he kept doubling down on dumb. His major argument? I was a few dollars off on the price of ECC memory.
