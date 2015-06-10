Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Data Type Performance Differences

The tests we've already run employ incompressible data. An SSD that performs differently when presented with this type of information isn't a new concept. SandForce-based drives slow down when they're forced to write incompressible data. Phison's hardware goes another direction, though.

Compressible Data

Incompressible Data

Write performance isn't affected. Rather, small-block read performance drops when pulling incompressible back from the drive. We're being liberal with the block size here and including up to 128KB.