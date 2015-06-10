Trending

Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Data Type Performance Differences

The tests we've already run employ incompressible data. An SSD that performs differently when presented with this type of information isn't a new concept. SandForce-based drives slow down when they're forced to write incompressible data. Phison's hardware goes another direction, though.

Compressible Data

Incompressible Data

Write performance isn't affected. Rather, small-block read performance drops when pulling incompressible back from the drive. We're being liberal with the block size here and including up to 128KB.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wtfxxxgp 10 June 2015 09:21
    ouch
  • mapesdhs 10 June 2015 09:53
    Is there really anyone who would buy one of these over an EVO or Pro? I don't get Kingston's MO at all...
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 June 2015 10:47
    Right in your article there's a link to Amazon that has the Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB for USD110. There's also a link to the SanDisk Ultra II 240GB on Amazon for USD85.

    I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.

    Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 June 2015 10:52
    Is there really anyone who would buy one of these over an EVO or Pro? I don't get Kingston's MO at all...
    In my current situation I'd go for a drive that gives me good value for money, which in my country, last time I checked, is a SanDisk or a Crucial, not the Samsung. However, your point is quite valid. Let's wait for the firmware upgrade, perhaps Chris might be willing to revisit this review.
  • CRamseyer 10 June 2015 12:12
    The issue with pricing right now is the reviews are taking a little longer than I expected to come out. This was finished a month ago.

    In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.
  • rohitbaran 10 June 2015 12:58
    This price better be an introductory price, considering that you can get a Samsung 850 EVO 500 GB SSD for $170 if you look around and that drive is unbeatable for the price as of now.
    Reply
  • teknobug 10 June 2015 13:03
    I have a Kingston HyperX 3K, it's a pretty fast drive but once I got a Samsung 850 EVO I was blown away at the difference and the Samsung is just a much better performer. I also have a Kingston SSDNow V300 and let's just say we should all forget that series ever exists, mine is the original kind before Kingston made them 50% slower but still they're not very good performing SSD's, my first gen Intel SSD (X-25) still performs better than the SSDNow V300 does.
    Reply
  • Larry Litmanen 10 June 2015 13:23
    If SSDs die after 3-4 years what is their future in consumer grade PCs. Regular people who have zero interest in tech will not be able to replace an SSD and boot OS on it.

    Reply
  • Glock24 10 June 2015 14:50
    After the V300 scam, I don't trust Kingston any more. It's a shame, I used to like their products.
    Reply
  • Yoshihiro Shimokawa 10 June 2015 16:59
    So wait, the 960GB model has 1024GB available to the user? That's a typo right?
