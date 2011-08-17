Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Asus and MSI top the Photoshop benchmark by a small margin, while Jetway falls slightly behind.

Asus leads again in 3ds Max, and still the margins are too small for most people to notice.

The F1A75-M Pro’s lead finally becomes noticeable in WinZip, at least when compared to the slowest boards. On the other hand, MSI’s second-place finish is probably close-enough to win over a few buyers.

Asus and MSI repeat their finishes at the top of our ABBY FineReader chart, though again, the difference is probably too small for real-world users to notice.