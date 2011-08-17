Trending

Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

By

Advanced on-board graphics put AMD’s Llano-based APU far ahead of Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture, at least when it comes to 3D apps. But you’ll still need a new motherboard to support the Socket FM1 platform. Today we test six affordable contenders.

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
ASRock A75MAsus F1A75-M ProECS A75F-M2
CPU Base Clock100-136 MHz (1 MHz)90-300 MHz (1 MHz)Not Adjustable
CPU Multiplier16x - 47x (1x)8x - 47x (1x)1x - 47x (1x)
GPU Frequency253-800 MHz (4.5 MHz)NoneNot Adjustable
DRAM Data Rates800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
Core Voltage0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV)0.80-1.70 V (12.5 mV)Not Adjustable
GPU Voltage0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV)1.20-1.80 V (10 mV)Not Adjustable
APU VDDP1.11-1.80 V (15 mV)0.80-1.55 V (12.5 mV)Not Adjustable
FCH Voltage1.10-1.40 V (10 mV)1.10-1.40 V (10 mV)Not Adjustable
DRAM Voltage1.30-1.97 V (52 mV)1.35-2.30 V (10 mV)Not Adjustable
CAS Latency5-14 Cycles5-14 Cycles4-12 Cycles
tRCD5-14 Cycles5-12 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRP5-14 Cycles5-14 Cycles5-12 Cycles
tRAS15-36 Cycles15-36 Cycles15-30 Cycles
BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
Gigabyte A75M-UD2HJetway TA75MGMSI A75MA-G55
CPU Base Clock100-500 MHz (1 MHz)Not Adjustable100-131 MHz (1 MHz)
CPU Multiplier8x - stock  (1x)8x - 47x  (1x)16x - 40x (1x)
GPU Frequency300-2000 MHz (1MHz)Not Adjustable400-2000 MHz (1MHz)
DRAM Data Rates1066-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
Core Voltage-0.60V to +0.40 V (25 mV)Not Adjustable1.41-2.00 V (10 mV)
GPU Voltage-0.60V to +0.30 V (25 mV)Not Adjustable1.18-1.50 V (10 mV)
APU VDDP0.73-1.84 V (5 mV)Not AdjustableNot adjustable
FCH Voltage0.63-1.74 V (5 mV)Not AdjustableNot adjustable
DRAM Voltage1.03-2.14 V (5 mV)Not Adjustable1.37-1.90 V (10 mV)
CAS Latency5-14 CyclesNot Adjustable5-14 Cycles
tRCD5-14 CyclesNot Adjustable5-14 Cycles
tRP5-14 CyclesNot Adjustable5-14 Cycles
tRAS15-36 CyclesNot Adjustable15-36 Cycles

ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI have addressed Chris’ unsuccessful Llano overclocking efforts with changes that allow the SATA controller to continue functioning at higher base clock rates. The analog VGA output still ceases to operate at reference clocks beyond 107 MHz, but integrated digital outputs and discrete graphics cards function normally. This is just one more reason for us to ditch VGA altogether.

With SATA controller functionality no longer an issue, our SSD worked even with Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H running at 144 MHz. Of course the CPU wasn’t as forgiving, and we did have to lower its multiplier to reach this high reference clock.

A 143 MHz base clock worked at the CPU’s stock (maximum) multiplier, allowing Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H to push an impressive 3.7 GHz CPU clock out of our lowly A6-3650 APU.

AMD’s memory overclocking issues appear to be a thing of the past, as ASRock’s A75M pushed our DDR3-2200 memory past the rating of its intended (P67-based) platform.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dogman_1234 17 August 2011 11:51
    Thank You for the Review. I am glad to see you guys taking this and pushing it to the limits. Can't wait until SB-E and Bulldozer reviews.

    Qne question, what does the APU,( either the A6 or the A8), have on F@H applications?
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 August 2011 12:16
    dogman_1234Thank You for the Review. I am glad to see you guys taking this and pushing it to the limits. Can't wait until SB-E and Bulldozer reviews.Qne question, what does the APU,( either the A6 or the A8), have on F@H applications?Since I haven't joined F@H, I can only recommend going to a F@H forum to find someone who's tried it.

    I know F@H is a great cause, might cure cancer etc, but wouldn't it be more geeky to search for radio signals of little green men?
    Reply
  • _Pez_ 17 August 2011 12:36
    what about blue-ray playback? and power consumption when playing it. I'm planing a HTPC. And those small form factor are really appealing. especially Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H, I will get that one.
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 August 2011 12:50
    _Pez_what about blue-ray playback? and power consumption when playing it. I'm planing a HTPC. And those small form factor are really appealing. especially Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H, I will get that one.SFF properly translates to DTX and Mini ITX. These are Micro ATX...

    I checked the CPU reviews and didn't see anything there either. You know it's going to be low utilization for these processors, which means it will be closer to the idle power than to the full-load power...
    Reply
  • buzznut 17 August 2011 13:20
    I remember when the Gigabyte board first was launched, I though it looked pretty sweet then even posted a poll on it. I'd have to agree, it seems like the board to have for A8. Looks good too, although I a find Gigabyte's non-blue/white scheme offerings more attractive. Just ordered my 990FX UD5, can't wait!
    Reply
  • buzznut 17 August 2011 13:26
    CrashmanSFF properly translates to DTX and Mini ITX. These are Micro ATX...I checked the CPU reviews and didn't see anything there either. You know it's going to be low utilization for these processors, which means it will be closer to the idle power than to the full-load power...
    I think micro atx fits into plenty of SFF cases. Maybe we need to redefine..

    I'd like to see a showdown of mini itx boards though, I think Anand did something like that recently. That's probably where the A8 CPU's need to go head to head with atom anyway, most reviews I've seen show the CPU's aren't all that cut out for desktop. Maybe the next batch that comes out in Q4/Q1 2012 will be better for desktop.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 17 August 2011 13:45
    buzznutI think micro atx fits into plenty of SFF cases. Maybe we need to redefine..I'd like to see a showdown of mini itx boards though, I think Anand did something like that recently. That's probably where the A8 CPU's need to go head to head with atom anyway, most reviews I've seen show the CPU's aren't all that cut out for desktop. Maybe the next batch that comes out in Q4/Q1 2012 will be better for desktop.lol wut? Dude you got this QUAD CORE based on the phenom II architecture mixed up with the e-350 or the c-50 those are the ones that are going up against Atom.
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 August 2011 14:06
    buzznutI think micro atx fits into plenty of SFF cases. Maybe we need to redefine.That would make you part of the problem rather than part of the solution.

    1.) SFF originally stood for Shuttle Form Factor and was proprietary, using 2-slots.
    2.) It was copied by companies like First International Computer and AOpen
    3.) AMD established a standard for "open architecture" systems of similar design, called DTX.
    4.) ITX is smaller than DTX and fits DTX cases.

    Notice this has nothing to do with Micro ATX. People who claim that anything shaped like a cube is SFF need only be shown a full ATX cube before they start making excuses. People who point to horizontal cases and say SFF need only look at ancient AT desktops before they're forced to come up with excuses.

    2-slots. That's what makes Shuttle copies different from everything else. Cubes can be any "size", HTPC's can be any "size", if SFF is a size standard it can only be used to apply to two-slot cases.

    Some competitors have been trying for years to expand the definition of SFF. They are, of course, wrong.

    Nobody's perfect, one of Tom's old team members once said that barebones always refers to SFF systems (even though full sized barebones existed long before SFF). But at least Tom's tries to fix those types of errors rather than force them into the vernacular.

    I'm just asking people to be specific. If you mean cube, say cube. If you mean desktop, say desktop. If you mean mini-tower, slim tower, or slim desktop, just say it. Then apply a form factor "Mini ITX slim tower" or "Micro ATX desktop". And if you're saying "SFF" rather than media center, well it's obvious that SFF can do other things so just be specific and say media center.

    If you're not specific, you might find yourself in a discussion about what the meaning of "is" is.

    Reply
  • noob2222 17 August 2011 14:54
    I have the gigabyte board and undervolted by .2 running stock speeds. Its used for my HTPC setup so for me making it silent and less power draw were the key points. I have an oversized fanless heatsink and never have issues. When I do run a game on it for fun, the case fan will kick up, but watching movies it stays silent.

    Would love to see some benches on the gigabyte with those max overclock numbers as the GPU would benefit greatly from the memory oc.
    Reply
  • Crashman 17 August 2011 15:47
    noob2222I have the gigabyte board and undervolted by .2 running stock speeds. Its used for my HTPC setup so for me making it silent and less power draw were the key points. I have an oversized fanless heatsink and never have issues. When I do run a game on it for fun, the case fan will kick up, but watching movies it stays silent.Would love to see some benches on the gigabyte with those max overclock numbers as the GPU would benefit greatly from the memory oc.Good News! Tom's Hardware is working on a memory article using one of these boards, and has included games in the test!
    Reply