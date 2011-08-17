Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ASRock A75M Asus F1A75-M Pro ECS A75F-M2 CPU Base Clock 100-136 MHz (1 MHz) 90-300 MHz (1 MHz) Not Adjustable CPU Multiplier 16x - 47x (1x) 8x - 47x (1x) 1x - 47x (1x) GPU Frequency 253-800 MHz (4.5 MHz) None Not Adjustable DRAM Data Rates 800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) 800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) 800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) Core Voltage 0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV) 0.80-1.70 V (12.5 mV) Not Adjustable GPU Voltage 0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV) 1.20-1.80 V (10 mV) Not Adjustable APU VDDP 1.11-1.80 V (15 mV) 0.80-1.55 V (12.5 mV) Not Adjustable FCH Voltage 1.10-1.40 V (10 mV) 1.10-1.40 V (10 mV) Not Adjustable DRAM Voltage 1.30-1.97 V (52 mV) 1.35-2.30 V (10 mV) Not Adjustable CAS Latency 5-14 Cycles 5-14 Cycles 4-12 Cycles tRCD 5-14 Cycles 5-12 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRP 5-14 Cycles 5-14 Cycles 5-12 Cycles tRAS 15-36 Cycles 15-36 Cycles 15-30 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) Gigabyte A75M-UD2H Jetway TA75MG MSI A75MA-G55 CPU Base Clock 100-500 MHz (1 MHz) Not Adjustable 100-131 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Multiplier 8x - stock (1x) 8x - 47x (1x) 16x - 40x (1x) GPU Frequency 300-2000 MHz (1MHz) Not Adjustable 400-2000 MHz (1MHz) DRAM Data Rates 1066-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) 800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) 800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz) Core Voltage -0.60V to +0.40 V (25 mV) Not Adjustable 1.41-2.00 V (10 mV) GPU Voltage -0.60V to +0.30 V (25 mV) Not Adjustable 1.18-1.50 V (10 mV) APU VDDP 0.73-1.84 V (5 mV) Not Adjustable Not adjustable FCH Voltage 0.63-1.74 V (5 mV) Not Adjustable Not adjustable DRAM Voltage 1.03-2.14 V (5 mV) Not Adjustable 1.37-1.90 V (10 mV) CAS Latency 5-14 Cycles Not Adjustable 5-14 Cycles tRCD 5-14 Cycles Not Adjustable 5-14 Cycles tRP 5-14 Cycles Not Adjustable 5-14 Cycles tRAS 15-36 Cycles Not Adjustable 15-36 Cycles

ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI have addressed Chris’ unsuccessful Llano overclocking efforts with changes that allow the SATA controller to continue functioning at higher base clock rates. The analog VGA output still ceases to operate at reference clocks beyond 107 MHz, but integrated digital outputs and discrete graphics cards function normally. This is just one more reason for us to ditch VGA altogether.

With SATA controller functionality no longer an issue, our SSD worked even with Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H running at 144 MHz. Of course the CPU wasn’t as forgiving, and we did have to lower its multiplier to reach this high reference clock.

A 143 MHz base clock worked at the CPU’s stock (maximum) multiplier, allowing Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H to push an impressive 3.7 GHz CPU clock out of our lowly A6-3650 APU.

AMD’s memory overclocking issues appear to be a thing of the past, as ASRock’s A75M pushed our DDR3-2200 memory past the rating of its intended (P67-based) platform.