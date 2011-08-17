Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock A75M
|Asus F1A75-M Pro
|ECS A75F-M2
|CPU Base Clock
|100-136 MHz (1 MHz)
|90-300 MHz (1 MHz)
|Not Adjustable
|CPU Multiplier
|16x - 47x (1x)
|8x - 47x (1x)
|1x - 47x (1x)
|GPU Frequency
|253-800 MHz (4.5 MHz)
|None
|Not Adjustable
|DRAM Data Rates
|800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|Core Voltage
|0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV)
|0.80-1.70 V (12.5 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|GPU Voltage
|0.60-1.86 V (12.5 mV)
|1.20-1.80 V (10 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|APU VDDP
|1.11-1.80 V (15 mV)
|0.80-1.55 V (12.5 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|FCH Voltage
|1.10-1.40 V (10 mV)
|1.10-1.40 V (10 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|DRAM Voltage
|1.30-1.97 V (52 mV)
|1.35-2.30 V (10 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|CAS Latency
|5-14 Cycles
|5-14 Cycles
|4-12 Cycles
|tRCD
|5-14 Cycles
|5-12 Cycles
|5-12 Cycles
|tRP
|5-14 Cycles
|5-14 Cycles
|5-12 Cycles
|tRAS
|15-36 Cycles
|15-36 Cycles
|15-30 Cycles
|Gigabyte A75M-UD2H
|Jetway TA75MG
|MSI A75MA-G55
|CPU Base Clock
|100-500 MHz (1 MHz)
|Not Adjustable
|100-131 MHz (1 MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|8x - stock (1x)
|8x - 47x (1x)
|16x - 40x (1x)
|GPU Frequency
|300-2000 MHz (1MHz)
|Not Adjustable
|400-2000 MHz (1MHz)
|DRAM Data Rates
|1066-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|800-1866 MT/s (266 MHz)
|Core Voltage
|-0.60V to +0.40 V (25 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|1.41-2.00 V (10 mV)
|GPU Voltage
|-0.60V to +0.30 V (25 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|1.18-1.50 V (10 mV)
|APU VDDP
|0.73-1.84 V (5 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|Not adjustable
|FCH Voltage
|0.63-1.74 V (5 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|Not adjustable
|DRAM Voltage
|1.03-2.14 V (5 mV)
|Not Adjustable
|1.37-1.90 V (10 mV)
|CAS Latency
|5-14 Cycles
|Not Adjustable
|5-14 Cycles
|tRCD
|5-14 Cycles
|Not Adjustable
|5-14 Cycles
|tRP
|5-14 Cycles
|Not Adjustable
|5-14 Cycles
|tRAS
|15-36 Cycles
|Not Adjustable
|15-36 Cycles
ASRock, Gigabyte and MSI have addressed Chris’ unsuccessful Llano overclocking efforts with changes that allow the SATA controller to continue functioning at higher base clock rates. The analog VGA output still ceases to operate at reference clocks beyond 107 MHz, but integrated digital outputs and discrete graphics cards function normally. This is just one more reason for us to ditch VGA altogether.
With SATA controller functionality no longer an issue, our SSD worked even with Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H running at 144 MHz. Of course the CPU wasn’t as forgiving, and we did have to lower its multiplier to reach this high reference clock.
A 143 MHz base clock worked at the CPU’s stock (maximum) multiplier, allowing Gigabyte’s A75M-UD2H to push an impressive 3.7 GHz CPU clock out of our lowly A6-3650 APU.
AMD’s memory overclocking issues appear to be a thing of the past, as ASRock’s A75M pushed our DDR3-2200 memory past the rating of its intended (P67-based) platform.
Qne question, what does the APU,( either the A6 or the A8), have on F@H applications?
I know F@H is a great cause, might cure cancer etc, but wouldn't it be more geeky to search for radio signals of little green men?
I checked the CPU reviews and didn't see anything there either. You know it's going to be low utilization for these processors, which means it will be closer to the idle power than to the full-load power...
I think micro atx fits into plenty of SFF cases. Maybe we need to redefine..
I'd like to see a showdown of mini itx boards though, I think Anand did something like that recently. That's probably where the A8 CPU's need to go head to head with atom anyway, most reviews I've seen show the CPU's aren't all that cut out for desktop. Maybe the next batch that comes out in Q4/Q1 2012 will be better for desktop.
1.) SFF originally stood for Shuttle Form Factor and was proprietary, using 2-slots.
2.) It was copied by companies like First International Computer and AOpen
3.) AMD established a standard for "open architecture" systems of similar design, called DTX.
4.) ITX is smaller than DTX and fits DTX cases.
Notice this has nothing to do with Micro ATX. People who claim that anything shaped like a cube is SFF need only be shown a full ATX cube before they start making excuses. People who point to horizontal cases and say SFF need only look at ancient AT desktops before they're forced to come up with excuses.
2-slots. That's what makes Shuttle copies different from everything else. Cubes can be any "size", HTPC's can be any "size", if SFF is a size standard it can only be used to apply to two-slot cases.
Some competitors have been trying for years to expand the definition of SFF. They are, of course, wrong.
Nobody's perfect, one of Tom's old team members once said that barebones always refers to SFF systems (even though full sized barebones existed long before SFF). But at least Tom's tries to fix those types of errors rather than force them into the vernacular.
I'm just asking people to be specific. If you mean cube, say cube. If you mean desktop, say desktop. If you mean mini-tower, slim tower, or slim desktop, just say it. Then apply a form factor "Mini ITX slim tower" or "Micro ATX desktop". And if you're saying "SFF" rather than media center, well it's obvious that SFF can do other things so just be specific and say media center.
If you're not specific, you might find yourself in a discussion about what the meaning of "is" is.
Would love to see some benches on the gigabyte with those max overclock numbers as the GPU would benefit greatly from the memory oc.