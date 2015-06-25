Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Pricing, Warranty And Accessories

At the time of writing, Mushkin's 512GB Reactor was sold out at both Amazon and Newegg. We reached out to Mushkin for comment and were told:

"The Reactor 512GB will be back in stock at Newegg on Tuesday [June 2nd, 2015] for $159.99. The 256GB model is still in stock at $87.99 and the 1TB model is in stock as well at $339.99."

After a quick check, we confirmed that the Reactor 512GB we're testing today is the lowest-priced 512GB-class SSD at Newegg, though as of June 15th, it's selling for $10 more than Mushkin claimed. The 1TB model holds the same designation for its capacity class, and the 256GB model is priced competitively.

Mushkin's Reactor ships with a three-year warranty, but doesn't include an accessory package. We can't knock it for this, given the attractive price point. This is a value-oriented product that satisfies the industry norm for low-cost SSDs.