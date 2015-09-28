System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: Gaming PC

How We Tested
Test System Components
Since this quarter's build looks to improve upon the Q1 2015 build's shortcomings, we'll be including that PC's results in today's lineup. Additionally, we're going to be comparing this build to last quarter's $1,600 gaming build to see how close we can come to premium performance on a modest budget.
|Q3 $800 Budget Gaming
|Q2 $1600 Gaming PC
|Q1 $800 Gaming PC
|Processor (Overclock)
|Intel Core i3-4170: 3.7GHz Two Physical Cores Stock Settings
|Intel Core i5-4690K: 3.50 GHz - 3.90 GHz, Four Physical Cores O/C to 4.2-4.4GHz, 1.24V
|Intel Core i3-4150: 3.5GHz, Two Physical Cores, Stock Settings
|Graphics (Overclock)
|Sapphire R9 380 985 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5800 O/C to 1080 MHz, GDDR5-6520
|Gigabyte GTX 980: 1178 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7010 O/C to 1335 MHz, GDDR5-8000
|Sapphire R9 280, 940MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000 O/C to 1080MHz, GDDR5-5400
|Memory (Overclock)
|8GB G.Skill DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, O/C to Applied XMP Profile
|16GB Team Extreme DDR3-2400 CAS 10-12-12-31, Applied XMP Profile
|8GB G.Skill DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28, Applied XMP Profile
|Motherboard (Overclock)
|ASRock H97M Pro4: LGA 1150, Intel H97 Express Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock Z97 Extreme6: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express Stock 100 MHz BCLK
|ASRock H81M-HDS: LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express Stock 100MHz BCLK
|Case
|Corsair Carbide SPEC-03 Black, White LED
|DIY Adventurer-9601G
|NZXT Source 210 Elite Black
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX3
|Zalman CNPS10X Optima
|Intel Boxed Heat Sink and Fan
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 850 Evo 250GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Sandisk Extreme Pro 240GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Western Digital Blue 1TB HDD, 3.5", 16MB Cache
|Power
|EVGA 100-W1-500-KR: 500W Non-Modular, ATX12V, 80 PLUS
|Crucial CSM Series CS750M: 750W, 80 Plus Gold
|EVGA 100-W1-500-KR: 500W Non-Modular, ATX12V, 80 PLUS
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 15.7.1
|Nvidia GeForce 353.06
|AMD Catalyst 14.4
|Chipset
|Intel INF 10.1.1
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
Also, your particular board may "technically" support CFX, but that bottom slot is only PCIe 2.0 x4 and will severely handicap any second GPU you add.
But still a good, efficient build nonetheless. Your build will definitely cream mine in the productivity benchmarks come Wednesday.
A 380 or 970 is pretty much all most of us really need. The PC market is mature and has been for some time, spending on top end hardware doesn't make sense any longer. I'm waiting for KabyLake which should have enough graphics performance for my MOBA and other competitive gaming needs. Unless you're looking at buying into VR in which case a PS4+Morpheus needs to be considered.
Though in the AMD build you can get a cpu cooler later down the road and OC the 860k.
This for me is the Intel main advantage: FM2 upgrade path is a 3rd party cpu cooler + overclock.
Haswell upgrade path is an i5/i7/xeon.
again just for the academics of it more than anything. just curious how it would hold up to this i3 build.
but overall nice build, i even don't mind the evga psu. it's not as bad as folks want it ot be. it has reviewed very well and is solid for it's proper uses. though i am not so sure about it being capable of a second 380. i'd go with a bit better psu for that.