Nvidia Shield Tablet And Shield Controller Review

Benchmark Suite, Methodology And System Specs

Benchmark Suite

Our current Android test line-up comprises six key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, GPGPU, Display and Battery.

HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 CPU Core Benchmarks AnTuTu X (Anti-Detection), Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection), MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU Benchmarks CompuBenchRS Display Measurements Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (nonadaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we employ a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Comparison System Specs

We’ll be pitting the Shield Tablet and its Tegra K1 SoC against an assortment of tablets, big and small, and new and old. As the Shield Tablet’s predecessor, the EVGA Tegra Note 7 with Tegra 4 SoC will demonstrate Nvidia’s progress. Since we don’t have benchmark results for the iPad Mini with Retina Display, a closer competitor to the 8-inch Shield Tablet, we’ll use the iPad Air running Apple’s A7 SoC instead. The Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) Wi-Fi represents Samsung’s Exynos 5 Octa 5420, while the Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) LTE uses the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon 800. Finally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 805 MDP reference tablet will showcase the performance of Qualcomm’s highest-performing SoC.

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

Nvidia Shield Tablet View Site

EVGA Tegra Note 7 View Site

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) Wi-Fi View Site

The two Nvidia powered devices should bracket the GPU performance results, but how close will Adreno 420 be to Tegra K1? Apple’s A7 should still dominate the single-core CPU benchmarks, but the higher clocked -A15 cores in Tegra K1 are expected to close the performance gap.

Nvidia Shield Tablet View Site

Nvidia Shield Controller View Site