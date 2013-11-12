EVGA Tegra Note 7 Review: Nvidia's Tegra 4 For $200

Test Setup And Methodology
Test System Specs
Today we're comparing the Tegra Note 7 to an odd assortment of devices. As the only other Tegra 4-based Android device, we include the Shield. Because the Note is an entry-level seven-inch tablet, we also have the current Nexus 7 from Google, which retails for just $30 more. The new Nexus also introduces Qualcomm's Snapdragon S4 into the discussion. We're adding last year's Nexus 7 in order to present a very clean comparison between Tegra 4 and Tegra 3.
Moving up the size ladder, the 10.1" Samsung Galaxy Note 2014 Edition is here to represent the company's Exynos Octa 5 SoC along with a Mali GPU. Moving down in size we have two smartphones: Apple's iPhone 5s with the A7 SoC and the flagship PowerVR graphics core, and the Sony Xperia Z1 with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon/Adreno combo.
|Device
|SoC
|CPU Core
|GPU Core
|Memory
|Display
|Nvidia Tegra Note
|Nvidia Tegra 4
|T114 ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.7 GHz
|GeForce ULP
|1 GB DDR3
|7" IPS @ 1280x800
|Nvidia Shield
|Nvidia Tegra 4
|T114 ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.8 GHz
|GeForce ULP
|2 GB DDR3
|5" IPS @ 1280x800
|Google Nexus 7 (2012)
|Nvidia Tegra 3
|T30L ARM Cortex-A9 (quad-core) @ 1.2 GHz
|GeForce ULP (12-core) @ 416 MHz
|1 GB DDR3L
|7" IPS @ 1280x800
|Google Nexus 7 (2013)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon S4
|Krait 300 (quad-core) @ 1.5 GHz
|Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz
|2 GB DDR3L
|7" IPS @ 1920x1200
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1" (2014)
|Samsung Exynos Octa 5
|Exynos 5420 (octa-core) @ 1.9 GHz
|ARM Mali T628 MP6 (hexa-core) @ 600 MHz
|3 GB DDR3
|10" TFT @ 2560x1600
|Sony Xperia Z1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
|Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.2 GHz
|Adreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 GHz
|2 GB DDR3
|5" TFT @ 1920x1080
|Apple iPhone 5s
|Apple A7
|ARM v8 (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHz
|PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 300 MHz
|1 GB DDR3
|4" IPS @ 1136x640
Benchmark Suite
Our gadget test suite consists of five major sections: CPU, GPU, Web, Display, And Battery.
|CPU Benchmarks
|AnTuTu v4
|CF-Bench Pro
|Primate Labs Geekbench 3
|Principled Technologies MobileXPRT 2013
|GPU Benchmarks
|Futuremark 3DMark
|Rightware Basemark GUI Free
|Rightware Basemark X
|Epic Citadel
|Kishonti GFXBench v2.7.2
|Silicon Studios Mobile GPUMark v2.0
|Web Benchmarks
|Rightware Browsermark v2.0
|JSBench
|Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0
|Impact HTML5 Benchmark
|Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013
|Display Measurments
|Brightness (Minimum and Maximum)
|Calibrated Black Level
|Calibrated Contrast Ratio
|Calibrated Gamma
|Calibrated Color Temperature
|Color Gamut Volume (sRGB and AdobeRGB)
|Battery Tests
|Gaming (Mobile GPUMark - Loop)
Let's begin with our CPU testing and see how the Tegra Note 7, with its Tegra 4 SoC, stacks up in computational performance.
This thing is a powerhouse for the money.
"Sony has been optimising for Snapdragon-based devices since the Xperia range took on the Krait core, and its experience shows as the Xperia Z1 comfortably leads the Tegra Note and Galaxy Note 10.1 in both Managed and Native."
xperia java=32352
Tegra Note7=32648.5
Unless I'm not understanding what is going on here, 32648 is the longer bar/better score right? So while it lost NATIVE, it did not lose Java Managed right? It seems Sony won NATIVE and TEGRA note 7 won Java Managed. You need to fix the text.
Smaller and THINNER (you took how much of my batter for thinner?) are USELESS to me. Give me back that larger and FAT model please, so I can run with more power or longer life (or some combo of both). As soon as I see "THINNER" in any description I just put my wallet back and shake my head :( Did I want thinner 10-15 years ago, yeah...Now that party ended ages ago for me.