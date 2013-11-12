EVGA Tegra Note 7 Review: Nvidia's Tegra 4 For $200

Test Setup And Methodology

Test System Specs

Today we're comparing the Tegra Note 7 to an odd assortment of devices. As the only other Tegra 4-based Android device, we include the Shield. Because the Note is an entry-level seven-inch tablet, we also have the current Nexus 7 from Google, which retails for just $30 more. The new Nexus also introduces Qualcomm's Snapdragon S4 into the discussion. We're adding last year's Nexus 7 in order to present a very clean comparison between Tegra 4 and Tegra 3.

Moving up the size ladder, the 10.1" Samsung Galaxy Note 2014 Edition is here to represent the company's Exynos Octa 5 SoC along with a Mali GPU. Moving down in size we have two smartphones: Apple's iPhone 5s with the A7 SoC and the flagship PowerVR graphics core, and the Sony Xperia Z1 with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon/Adreno combo.

Device SoC CPU Core GPU Core Memory Display Nvidia Tegra Note Nvidia Tegra 4 T114 ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.7 GHz GeForce ULP 1 GB DDR3 7" IPS @ 1280x800 Nvidia Shield Nvidia Tegra 4 T114 ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.8 GHz GeForce ULP 2 GB DDR3 5" IPS @ 1280x800 Google Nexus 7 (2012) Nvidia Tegra 3 T30L ARM Cortex-A9 (quad-core) @ 1.2 GHz GeForce ULP (12-core) @ 416 MHz 1 GB DDR3L 7" IPS @ 1280x800 Google Nexus 7 (2013) Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Krait 300 (quad-core) @ 1.5 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB DDR3L 7" IPS @ 1920x1200 Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1" (2014) Samsung Exynos Octa 5 Exynos 5420 (octa-core) @ 1.9 GHz ARM Mali T628 MP6 (hexa-core) @ 600 MHz 3 GB DDR3 10" TFT @ 2560x1600 Sony Xperia Z1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.2 GHz Adreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 GHz 2 GB DDR3 5" TFT @ 1920x1080 Apple iPhone 5s Apple A7 ARM v8 (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHz PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 300 MHz 1 GB DDR3 4" IPS @ 1136x640

Benchmark Suite

Our gadget test suite consists of five major sections: CPU, GPU, Web, Display, And Battery.

CPU Benchmarks AnTuTu v4 CF-Bench Pro Primate Labs Geekbench 3 Principled Technologies MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Benchmarks Futuremark 3DMark Rightware Basemark GUI Free Rightware Basemark X Epic Citadel Kishonti GFXBench v2.7.2 Silicon Studios Mobile GPUMark v2.0 Web Benchmarks Rightware Browsermark v2.0 JSBench Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0 Impact HTML5 Benchmark Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013 Display Measurments Brightness (Minimum and Maximum) Calibrated Black Level Calibrated Contrast Ratio Calibrated Gamma Calibrated Color Temperature Color Gamut Volume (sRGB and AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Gaming (Mobile GPUMark - Loop)

Let's begin with our CPU testing and see how the Tegra Note 7, with its Tegra 4 SoC, stacks up in computational performance.