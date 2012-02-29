Battle At $140: Can An APU Beat An Intel CPU And Add-In Graphics?

Benchmark Results: Applications
Given single-threaded tests and a very efficient architecture, Intel's Pentium processor beats a stock A8-3870K, despite its frequency deficit.
These programs aren’t heavily threaded and the Pentium manages to beat the stock A8-3870K, although the overclocked AMD APU manages to pull a slight win in both cases. Let’s see what happens in the video encoding arena:
Here’s where AMD’s four execution cores come in handy, and the dual-core Pentium G620 is left far behind. It takes an overclock to 3.6 GHz for AMD's APU to beat Intel's 2.6 GHz entry-level CPU.
3ds Max and Photoshop are both well-threaded, allowing the A8-3870’s four cores to significantly outperform Intel's best effort. Overclocking doesn't help the AMD APU much in Autodesk's application, but it does yield a nice speed-up in our threaded Photoshop filters.
All of these compression utilities perform quite differently. 7-Zip clearly takes good advantage of the APU’s four cores, while WinRAR (which we know to be well-threaded) demonstrates such a huge lead favoring the the Pentium G620 that AMD's overclocked APU still can’t touch it. The WinZip results sit somewhere in between, where the Pentium G620 easily beats the stock AMD processor, but is slightly bested by the overclocked version.
Finally, the ABBYY optical character recognition app is clearly optimized for threading, and the Pentium's dual-core architecture is left behind.
Actually in most games it should act the same if its just the GPU as most games will be bottlenecked by the mid end GPU. If you include the hybrid CFX (If the A8 can work with the 6670) it will be a bit better in some cases.
The power draw is very interesting. The CPU load on the A8 is almost as much as a mix of CPU and GPU. It could be a sign of the 32nm still not being mature enough. But it does look better than FX by a lot in power draw.
Still interesting idea. The G620 plus the HD6670 is about $130 vs $140 which means they are about the same in price. The mobos, RAM and other stuff will be about the same. I have said it before, but it still holds true. Llano is great for the modile sector. In laptops it will be the best value for lower end laptops to provide a decent gaming setup. Not maxed but still better than what HD3K can do. But on DT, its mostly pointless as it uses a sub par CPU with a decent IGP.
Here too. And they could have used the difference on better memory which is known to bottleneck the Llanos. That would probably have pulled the Llano ahead in all tests, not just power consumption.