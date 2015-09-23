QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Sequential Mixed Data Sweep

A sweep across the storage area starts out on the charts as 100 percent reads and adds writes 10 percent at a time. On the far right side, we get to 100 percent data writes. The charts highlight 70 percent reads with 30 percent writes, traditional workstation workloads.

The 128KB sweep is quite different from the 1MB sequential sweep. The 128KB sweep shows signs of tuning for 80 percent reads, a workload associated with client systems and possibly for virtual machine desktop system storage. The 1MB load gives us the traditional bathtub curve we see on most storage products.

The TVS-863+ fares well in these tests but trails the RN716X slightly.