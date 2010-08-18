Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

Enter The Radeon HD 5550
It’s hard not to notice that AMD has a large performance gap between the low-end Radeon HD 5450 and the gamer-friendly Radeon HD 5570. Just look at the specifications. Its Radeon HD 5450 has 80 stream cores, while the Radeon HD 5570 is equipped with 400. The graphics card market abhors a vacuum, and though the space between the Radeons HD 5450 and 5570 has temporarily been filled by older models like the Radeon HD 4650, AMD is filling the void by stealth-launching a new card: the Radeon HD 5550.
Not only can the Radeon HD 5550 be found in DDR2 and DDR3 flavors, but a GDDR5 version of the card is on the verge of release, and we have the chance to put it through the ringer today, as well.
As if the new Radeon HD 5550 wasn't enough for the sub-$100 graphics card market, AMD is also launching another version of its Radeon HD 5570, this time armed with a fast GDDR5 frame buffer. This is especially intriguing since the Radeon HD 5670 is essentially an overclocked Radeon HD 5570 equipped with GDDR5. The newer card should effectively blur the line between the Radeon HD 5570 and Radeon HD 5670.
Let’s take a closer look at what makes these cards tick.
But what really belongs here is the 5450!
That would show how much MORE powerful the 5550/70 cards are... Yeah I know, about 4x... but still it should be there. Maybe the 5470 will come out ;)
Current pricing of the lower 5000 & 4000 series (Order of performance)
5450 = $40~70 ($55+ = 1GB useless versions)
4650 = $50~80
5550 = $65~90 (DDR2 or DDR3 ver)
5570 = $70~90 (DDR3)
4670 = $70~90
5670 = $85~105
5750 = $125~150 (Ouch - considering they cost less to make that 4670s)
First, when it comes to DX11 games, they are too much for the 5550 and below - but under DX10 - they do pretty good. So for your $70~75, you might as WELL buy the 4670 over the 5550s and 5570-DDR3. Now if the the 5550-DDR5 sells for the same price or less of a 4670, then it maybe worth it.
Considering the age of these cards, the 5670 should be $80~90... as it doesn't touch the $100 4850! But the 4850 & 57xx requires more power/bigger PSUs.
A non-eyeinfinity version of a 5750 for $100 would be a sweat card to get that would hammer the nail into the 4800 series.