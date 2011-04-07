AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

F1 2010 is often CPU-bound. But with these low-end cards, we had to reduce details to Medium. The result remains very attractive, but the frame rates are smoother than if we tried to push higher quality settings.

All cards except the Radeon HD 5450 are capable of playable performance at these settings. The GeForce GT 220 demonstrates a slight advantage compared to the new Radeon HD 6450, and the GeForce GT 430 leads the pack.