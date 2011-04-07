AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
F1 2010 is often CPU-bound. But with these low-end cards, we had to reduce details to Medium. The result remains very attractive, but the frame rates are smoother than if we tried to push higher quality settings.
All cards except the Radeon HD 5450 are capable of playable performance at these settings. The GeForce GT 220 demonstrates a slight advantage compared to the new Radeon HD 6450, and the GeForce GT 430 leads the pack.
Anyway, I would argue that gaming performance definitely isn't at the top of peoples priority list when purchasing a card in this price range. People tend to purchase $60 cards for low power, cool, and quiet media PC operation. And at least in this category the HD6450 offers solid competition for the GT430.
Maybe you should try not making baseless assumptions. Nvidia's graphics cards are overpriced and weaker than AMD's at just about every possible price point. The GTX 550 Ti is a failure, and as you pointed out yourself, even this new AMD HTPC offering offers solid competition for the GT430.
It was totally ridiculous for tomshardware to post the "Best Graphics Card for the Money" article the day before the AMD 6990 article, (to exclude AMD's new flag ship card) and then even more ridiculous to title the article "AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise." This site obviously favors Nvidia and is paid well to do so, I'm just leveling the playing field a bit.
