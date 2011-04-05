AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Overclocking And CrossFire Benchmarks
The Radeon HD 6790 reference card comes with relatively high overclocking limits enabled by AMD’s Overdrive: 1 GHz GPU and 1300 MHz memory. Without voltage tweaks, these are overly optimistic targets. But we did manage to reach a stable 925 MHz core and 1200 MHz memory frequency. This is a respectable increase over the stock 840 MHz core and 1050 MHz memory specification.
While we have only a single Radeon HD 6790 reference card for testing, we’ve simulated CrossFire performance by pairing it with a Radeon HD 6950. AMD has previously confirmed that cards in CrossFire are limited to the specifications of the lesser card, so we matched clock speeds and recorded the following results:
In this test, the overclocked Radeon HD 6790 performs very closely to the Radeon HD 6850, and that's good news for hardware enthusiasts. In CrossFire, the Radeon HD 6790 leaves two GeForce GTX 550 Ti cards in SLI far behind.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.