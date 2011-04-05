AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Overclocking And CrossFire Benchmarks

The Radeon HD 6790 reference card comes with relatively high overclocking limits enabled by AMD’s Overdrive: 1 GHz GPU and 1300 MHz memory. Without voltage tweaks, these are overly optimistic targets. But we did manage to reach a stable 925 MHz core and 1200 MHz memory frequency. This is a respectable increase over the stock 840 MHz core and 1050 MHz memory specification.

While we have only a single Radeon HD 6790 reference card for testing, we’ve simulated CrossFire performance by pairing it with a Radeon HD 6950. AMD has previously confirmed that cards in CrossFire are limited to the specifications of the lesser card, so we matched clock speeds and recorded the following results:

In this test, the overclocked Radeon HD 6790 performs very closely to the Radeon HD 6850, and that's good news for hardware enthusiasts. In CrossFire, the Radeon HD 6790 leaves two GeForce GTX 550 Ti cards in SLI far behind.