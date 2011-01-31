AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
3DMark loves the new AMD mobile graphics module, with a single Radeon HD 6970M falling between single and SLI GeForce GTX 480Ms. This is also as close as we’ll probably get to perfect CrossFire scaling.
The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
