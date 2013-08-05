AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Power And Temperature
Power consumption is measured at the system level, and we're using Metro: Last Light as our workload to gauge peak draw.
I zeroed this chart out at 45 W, which is roughly where the system idles when we don't have a graphics card installed. This gives us a more visual representation of each card's power consumption relative to the rest of the field.
There's a 29 W difference between the top and bottom boards under load. As we expected, the Radeon HD 7750 is the most power-hungry entry. We're also a little surprised to see the GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 following just 5 W behind. The DDR3-equipped Radeons use the least amount of power, and the new 7730s pull more from the wall than their predecessors, despite a lower TDP specification.
When it comes to thermal performance, cooling solutions have a big impact. So, I've included manufacturer names in the above chart to indicate cards with non-reference heat sinks and fans.
I zeroed out the chart at our lab's ambient temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Although Gigabyte's Radeon HD 6670 with DDR3 posts the lowest GPU temperature under load, Sapphire's Radeon HD 7730 cards perform well in this comparison, too.
Your comment, while being perfectly accurate, actually made me notice something interesting. Take a look at the charts, and you'll see that the GCN 7730s are less affected by the switch from DDR3 to GDDR5 than the VLIW 6670s! That means GCN is leaving less performance on the table if it's paired with slower memory, which is ideal for the situation an APU is usually in (PS4 aside).
The "secret sauce" that could really catapult this one would be if some of its disabled pieces might be able to be switched on.
Hopefully AMD has done more power optimisations and that won't be the case.
Also, how is this Cape Verde GPU a "Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU"? It is a trimmed down 7750 and since a 7750 can provide no real insight into the performance of upcoming Kaveri APUs then how does this entry level card provide any better insight?
(73C + 24C ambient = 93C)
Anyway, the GDDR5 HD 7750 looks like a viable game-enabler for PC gamers on a budget. Also, it's a nice refresh for that price point's options. I do hope it sells for around $60 or less. :-D
I have found a Trinity based APU more than enough for a HTPC. I would not have banked on Kaveri matching the XB1 and PS4's custom build silicon as in the name the APU designed for MS and Sony was of custom design and the hardware was always going to scale beyond that for desktop parts. If you offered me HD7730-7750 performance on a Kaveri I would be very pleased with that. What hasn't been brought to light is that the Spectre IGPU on Kaveri features around 512 Stream Processors and increased ROP's and compute units so it may very well be a potent iGPU.
Dual Graphics has improved with Catalyst 13.8 to the point it is now playable, if a Richland can DG with the HD7730's that would be tremendous fo gaming under $200 for chip and card.