AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

AMD’s Radeon HD 7770 almost exactly ties Nvidia’s 256-bit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB in 3DMark 11’s overall suite score. We find the Radeon HD 6850 1 GB just slightly ahead. The Radeon HD 5770, meanwhile, finished quite a ways behind.

The Radeon HD 7750 nearly ties Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 550 Ti. That’s pretty cool, considering the 7750 is a single-slot card that doesn’t need an auxiliary power input, while the GTX 550 Ti eats up two slots and requires a six-pin connector.